Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: The first cold front of the year feels, odd

Sometimes being out of step with the rest of the world is a bit uncomfortable.
The cooler temperatures that engulfed Southern Illinois last week brought walkers out of their air-conditioned homes. We live on a quiet street at the edge of town, not an area that draws a lot of pedestrians.
However, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, a few new faces have joined the normal parade of neighbors walking their dogs.
And, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, most adults are anxious for human interaction, even if the conversations are mundane statements of the obvious like, “Is this a beautiful day?” It makes me want to say, “Yes, but...”
To be perfectly honest, the recent rain and cooler temperatures were refreshing. The rain we received about 10 days ago infused some life back into my lawn and flower gardens. The world seems less dusty, less thirsty, more welcoming as a result.
What’s more, turning off the air conditioner and allowing fresh air to pour through the window screens is revitalizing. Feeling the gentle breeze, inhaling the natural smell of the outdoors and being able to hear the sounds of nature, it’s just invigorating.
On the other hand, it leaves me a little melancholy.
Yeah, I’m anxiously waiting for the sight of waterfowl winging their way across the evening sky, the cacophony of unseen migrating flocks snow geese and the colorful palette of fall foliage, but …
It’s all too temporary.
Fall means the weather is deteriorating. The things I love best will soon be gone. The world is beginning its transformation from lush to barren. Within six weeks, the green hills we currently see will be barren, brown and gray.
Most of the colorful birds that spend their summers in Southern Illinois have already flown off to their wintering grounds or traded in that bright summer wear for more practical winter clothes.
Some people adore the fall — my wife, for example. Not me. I’m a spring person.
Seeing those first flowers poke through the ground in late February and early March tells me warmth is approaching. The world will slowly, but surely, become more hospitable. Better days are ahead.
Although welcome at the moment, the more moderate temperatures tell me I’ll soon be pushing the t-shirts and polo shirts to the side of the closet, replacing them with sweatshirts and sweaters. What’s more, I’d much rather mow the lawn than rake leaves.
This dislike of winter seems to get more intense every year.
Part of it is physical. My circulation isn’t what it once was, meaning it’s more difficult than ever to keep my fingers, toes and ears warm. It’s impossible to feel comfortable when your toes are cold.
The other component of this melancholy is psychological.
At the age of 65, I can no longer kid myself. I’m in the autumn of my life. While age provides a perspective that is comforting at times, you also find yourself looking back and longing for a greener period in your life.
Winter is as temporary as summer; it only seems to last longer. There is something ominous about that.
So, the next few months will be spent longing for the return of spring, nature’s annual rejuvenation. At the same time, I’ll have to remind myself, bundled up though I may be, not to wish life away. Each season brings its own rewards, its own joys.
Now, if I can just hold onto that thought through March …
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
