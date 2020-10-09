Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: The first cold front of the year feels, odd

Sometimes being out of step with the rest of the world is a bit uncomfortable.

The cooler temperatures that engulfed Southern Illinois last week brought walkers out of their air-conditioned homes. We live on a quiet street at the edge of town, not an area that draws a lot of pedestrians.

However, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, a few new faces have joined the normal parade of neighbors walking their dogs.

And, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, most adults are anxious for human interaction, even if the conversations are mundane statements of the obvious like, “Is this a beautiful day?” It makes me want to say, “Yes, but...”

To be perfectly honest, the recent rain and cooler temperatures were refreshing. The rain we received about 10 days ago infused some life back into my lawn and flower gardens. The world seems less dusty, less thirsty, more welcoming as a result.

What’s more, turning off the air conditioner and allowing fresh air to pour through the window screens is revitalizing. Feeling the gentle breeze, inhaling the natural smell of the outdoors and being able to hear the sounds of nature, it’s just invigorating.

On the other hand, it leaves me a little melancholy.