Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Why would you want to live anywhere else?

He stood still, staring at us intently. We reciprocated. A few minutes later, he wandered off, stopping to check on us a couple times along the way.

“Why would you want to live anywhere else?” my wife asked.

Why, indeed.

Just a week earlier we enjoyed a similar lunch, although the previous week we had dined in a shelter overlooking Devils Backbone in Grand Tower. Prior to eating lunch, we had photographed hummingbirds and butterflies in a field of zinnias, had a bald eagle soar within a few feet of our car and enjoyed the wading birds along the Grand Tower Levee — a place I’ve taken to calling Little Florida.

I know it’s not chic to love the place you live. You’re supposed to aspire to living somewhere exciting, full of entertainment possibilities. (Read: big city.) I’ve heard the complaints for years. Southern Illinois is boring. There are few entertainment venues, including museums and concert venues.

That assessment doesn’t hold water on several levels. First, home is what you make of it. I’ve lived in the Carbondale area since the late 1980s and there are still places I haven’t explored. If you have any interest in the natural world, the beauty that nature provides, Southern Illinois is anything but boring.