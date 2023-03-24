ALAMO, Texas — The southeast corner of Texas, where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico is a birding paradise.

The region is surprisingly heavily populated, both with human beings and birds. More than 500 species of birds are quite at home in Texas.

Part of the reason is the varied habitat. The low-lying areas near the Rio Grande attract lots of shorebirds and wading birds. The area is near the Gulf of Mexico, meaning sanderlings, ruddy turnstones, black skimmers and oystercatchers are within an easy drive.

And, some of the resident birds are among the most colorful songbirds to be found anywhere in America.

Walk through some of the wooded areas and you’re liable to see bright orange beacons – Altamira orioles perched in treetops. There are the brilliantly colored Vermillion flycatchers, not to mention significant wild populations of parakeets and parrots.

The area is right on the migration path of songbirds, meaning each spring and fall significant numbers of warblers, tanagers and other species pass through the area.

What’s more, this area, known as the Rio Grande Valley, caters to birders. Tour guides are readily available. It seems that every town – Harlingen, Weslaco, Alamo, McAllen and others have parks designed to attract birds.

In addition, state parks that feature blinds, feeding stations and sometimes trams for birders dot the landscape. It is a true birding paradise.