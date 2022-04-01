Outdoors | 20 years of the Southern Illinois Birding Blitz

Like many other activities, the annual bird-watching competition took a two-year hiatus, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event returns April 30 for its 20th anniversary.

Sponsored by the Southern Illinois Audubon Society and Friends of the Cache River, the event began in 2002. Teams of two to five individuals pay $25 apiece, $15 for students, to see who can count the most species of birds in a variety of competitive categories.

Each member of the team must see, or hear, the bird for the species to be counted toward its total.

Teams can compete in various categories including a 24-hour-competition, dawn-to-dusk, senior, open or muscle-powered. Competitors can operate anywhere from the Ohio to the Mississippi from Crab Orchard Lake south.

“All the money raised goes toward habitat in the Cache River,” said Vicki Lang-Mendenhall of the Southern Illinois Audubon Society. “That’s why this was established in 2002, to raise money for habitat in the Cache. Since the beginning we’ve raised about $48,000.

“We’ve made sure that all the money is for habitat, it’s not paying for an outhouse or picnic table, it’s buying land for habitat. When we’ve asked the participants if they wanted it another way and they were clear, they wanted it to be habitat.”

Projects funded by the Birding Blitz include repairs at the Section 8 Boardwalk and construction of the Michael Wolff Wetlands near Belknap.

In addition to entry fees, teams raise money by seeking sponsors and pledges.

The money raised is used to purchase additional land within the Cache River State Natural Area or Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge, or to make habitat improvements. Lang-Mendenhall cited weirs constructed along the Heron Pond Trail as habitat improvement projects.

The competition is unique in a number of ways. First, it is the only birding competition in the region.

“It’s probably more common in the heavily birded areas, this is very unusual for Southern Illinois,” Lang-Mendenhall said. “It’s fun to get some of the northern birders involved too. It’s a competition, but it’s a very friendly competition.

The muscle-powered category is another unique feature.

“That’s actually a really fun one, once you start your counting, you can’t use any motorized vehicle,” Lang-Mendenhall said. “You can be hiking, biking, kayaking, anything muscle powered.”

Technically, the event takes place over two days. Saturday is the actual birding day. Sunday, the teams gather for compilation of results and awarding of prizes. This year’s awards ceremony will be held at The Haven at Crab Orchard.

Most teams will identify about 125 species while, historically, the best teams have gotten around 150 species with the record being 173.

The competition features seven to eight teams each year. This year, six teams have already registered. Deadline is April 18.

To register, or for more information, email woodthrusheola@hotmail.com.

