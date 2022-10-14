Outdoors | A walk through one of the 'snakiest' places in Southern Illinois

SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST — The first steps taken down Snake Road were not without trepidation.

Snakes have never been my favorite critters. I’m well aware the fear is irrational. My mother was deathly afraid of snakes, and seeing her fearful reaction to these useful reptiles lives with me today.

Most of my life has been spent trying to avoid snakes whenever possible. Yet, last Tuesday I found myself about to walk through one of the “snakiest” places in Southern Illinois, dare I say America.

Snake Road, located in the western part of the Shawnee National Forest – at the base of Inspiration Point in Jackson County – has drawn nationwide attention each spring and fall since at least 1972. That was the first year the Shawnee National Forest closed the gravel road between the bluffs of Larue-Pine Hills and the swamp below to protect the snakes from motorized traffic.

I had visited Snake Road before. I had walked perhaps 100 yards down the road, seen a snake and called it a day. Walking the length of the road was not a prominent entry on my Bucket List. And, this trip was not my idea.

Two friends from high school, Bob Crow and Wayne Gehrs (and Bob’s son, Andy), said they planned to walk the road Tuesday and wanted to know if I’d accompany them. Fortunately, the desire to spend time with old friends overrode my ophidiophobia.

So, after meeting at the north parking lot, the journey began.

We didn’t see any snakes for the first couple hundred yards, but we did meet several people returning to the parking lot. It was hard to miss the fact that everyone seemed to be having a good time and no one had a tourniquet affixed to their leg.

Each time someone walked by, Bob cheerfully asked, “How many did you see?”

The answers varied from six, to about a dozen. Everyone was in agreement that cottonmouths were the predominant species.

As fate would have it, we spotted a warmup species before the first snake sighting. Actually, another visitor pointed out a green tree frog to us. But, it was just a few steps later that Wayne spotted a cottonmouth near the edge of the road, and another cottonmouth in the swamp below.

The snakes largely ignored us as we jockeyed for position to take photographs. The uneventful interaction with the snakes allayed my fears. A short time later we encountered a gentleman looking at a common water snake.

We walked over to take a quick look, again confidence was growing.

Soon we spotted a cottonmouth basking in the middle of the road. After examining the critter from all angles, we moved on once again. Before the day was over we had encountered somewhere between 20 and two dozen snakes.

Most of the snakes ignored our presence, although a few gaped as we approached. Be assured, we gave them ample room.

Finally, as we neared the parking lot on the return trip, there was a man at the side of the road photographing the snake. He was excitedly telling everyone who passed by that the snake we were looking at was the rare Mississippi green snake.

While I had no reason to doubt the man’s ID, I also lacked the knowledge to verify the species. So, I took a photograph which I sent to Scott Ballard, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ chief herpetologist. Ballard made a positive identification.

The snake is, indeed, one of the rarest in Illinois. Illinois is at the northern edge of its range. Ballard said Snake Road is the only place he is certain the species can be found.

The final sighting put a perfect cap on the day. It was fun. It was educational. And, I found myself more comfortable than seemed possible.

I’ll go back … just not by myself.