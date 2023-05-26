Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One by one the scars inflicted on the Southern Illinois landscape by the coal mining industry are disappearing.

The abandoned shafts, sparsely vegetated spoils and polluted pits are being replaced by wetlands and aesthetically pleasing landscapes, seeded with native grasses and pollinators, thanks to the Abandoned Mined Lands program. The federal program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mines and Minerals.

Most of the reclamation projects occur on private property and are done at no cost to landowners. Funding for the projects is generated by terms of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.

The work done under the Abandoned Mined Lands program is on properties mined prior to 1977. The 1977 act required the mining companies to do the reclamation work after the coal deposits were exhausted.

“No new permits were issued (after 1977) unless you gave a plan on how to close a mine,” said Allen White, a civil engineer with the Division of Mines and Minerals. “They made them produce a bond. Until that point, they (mining companies) just typically closed them up and left a lot of nuisance issues behind. Presently, they take about 40 cents per ton and use that fund to fix the mines.

“We close shafts, seal openings. Almost all our projects are on private land. If the landowner feels they have an issue that is mine related they can go on the website (https://dnr.illinois.gov/mines/aml/amlprogram.html), we’ll go out and look at their site. They (IDNR) rate and rank on safety hazard criteria. The ones that have the highest priority, we try to do next.”

Safety is the primary issue. Frequently, abandoned pits have steeply sloping banks. The AML team will come in and reduce the slope, making it less likely for someone to fall into the pit and become trapped.

“Almost always, these sites have open water on them, a strip pit, a final cut, they leave an impoundment behind,” White said. “Once there has been water there for some time, the Corps of Engineers knows that and they mark it as a wetland. We’ll see if the Corps of Engineers has identified it as a wetland area because if it is deemed a wetland, I can’t fill it until I get a permit from the Corps to do it.

“That’s the whole goal, our goal is to remove an eyesore and leave it with a better piece of land then they have.”

The program has been popular with Southern Illinois landowners.

Krystal Pankey, an environmental protection specialist with the IDNR, said the Abandoned Mined Lands program has completed 1,321 projects in Illinois. The department has an inventory of another 1,560 documents and is adding more.

Pankey said landowners can contact the department, but sometimes IDNR employees find the sites and contact landowners about the possibility of mitigation. It is the landowner’s choice.

“If they have ground they hunt, they don’t want anything done out there,” Pankey said. “We do have people turn this down. I can see a property and tell if they are going to turn it down or not. If there is an old pit they use it to hunt and fish, they don’t want anything done to it.”

The size of projects undertaken by the Abandoned Mined Land crews varies widely.

“It runs the gamut” she said. “Sometimes we have a project that is less than a couple thousand dollars, and sometimes it’s a multimillion dollar project. It could be just a small sinkhole in the yard.”

These mitigation efforts have been going on in Southern Illinois since the early 1980s. Although projects have been completed throughout the region, Pankey said many have been completed in former mining hotspots in Saline, Williamson and Perry counties.

Pankey said more projects could be undertaken in the next few years as the result of funding provided by the recent infrastructure bill.

For more information, call the Benton office of the Division of Mines and Minerals, 618-439-6371.