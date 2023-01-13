Outdoors | Accessible boat launch installed at Crab Orchard Lake in Carterville

CARTERVILLE — A new kayak/canoe boat launch has been installed at the Carterville Boat Ramp, also known as the Old Route 13 Boat Ramp on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

The launch system is designed to be wheelchair accessible, but it is available for all kayak and canoe enthusiasts.

During the past year improvements were made to the Greenbriar, Prairie Creek and West End boat ramps at Crab Orchard Lake. The improved facilities have space for nearly 200 boats.

“This one (Old 13 Boat Ramp) was in need of repair and it costs about $280,000 to put a new boat ramp,” said Neil Vincent, Director of Visitor Services at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. “So we were looking at a new type of user. So, instead of putting a boat ramp here we went with this EZ Dock Kayak Launch System.

“It’s for anyone who has any kind of physical disability. It’s easier for them to launch. And, it’s a new user, we’re seeing a lot of kayaking and canoeing starting to increase on Crab Orchard Lake. We didn’t really have a good area for access, so we chose this location.”

The ramp to the launch is wheelchair accessible. A bench, that contains a transfer bench, is located in the middle of the launch system. The canoe or kayak is placed on rollers in the platform.

“This is pretty simple,” Vincent said. “You transfer your kayak to these rollers, you use your arms to push yourself into the lake and when you come back, you come up the ramp and pull yourself back up. So, you’re not having to step down into the water and try to balance your kayak when you’re getting in. It’s already on this launching system.”

The neck of the lake served by the ramp is quiet, perfect for paddling sports.

“This neck is pretty much all a no wake area,” Vincent said. “It goes up all the way to Route 13. It’s a great area if you want to do some wildlife observation or birding. It’s a calm area. It’s not a main part of the lake. You’re not really competing with other boaters in this area.

“This was all done with our recreational fee dollars, the stickers you buy for your boats and your vehicles. That’s what we used to pay for this. We’re looking at as money comes in to put one of these at Little Grassy Lake as well.”

Vincent believes it is the only such launch system in Southern Illinois.

In addition to the new kayak launch system, there have been other changes at the Refuge during the past year. There will no longer be grazing units at Crab Orchard. All of the fencing south of the lake on the Wolf Creek Causeway has been removed.

“We’ve kind of redone the whole look of our farm program and reevaluated it,” Vincent said. “The whole farm program was set up for feeding Canada geese. It’s not going to happen again.”

Some of the areas that had been used for grazing will likely be turned into savannah/forest units. Vincent said some oaks and hickories will be planted, and controlled burns will be used in an effort to thwart the spread of autumn olive and other invasives.

Due to the need to provide food for deer, turkey and waterfowl, row crops will remain a feature at the refuge. However, the Refuge is also looking into alternative crops, such as pumpkins. The new crops would minimize the amount of chemicals that would need to be administered to the soil.

Another change is the partially completed new levee system at Heron Flats. Vincent said another levee will be added during the next year which will allow the area to be flooded at various levels, making Heron Flats more attractive to waterfowl.

When the levee system is completed, the current observation deck located along Route 148 will be torn down. A new deck will be built closer to the water.