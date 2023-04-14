ALAMO, Texas — Keith Hackland opened a business catering to birders, the Alamo Inn Bed and Breakfast, in 1999. Bird-watching enthusiasts have been flocking there for the past 24 years.

Located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, a birding haven in southeast Texas, the Alamo Inn has grown from a three-room avocation to a 22-room venture that consumes nearly all of Hackland’s waking moments from November through May.

A native of South Africa, Hackland has been an avid birder all his life.

“In South Africa, I was raised on a farm,” he said. “A small holding, but outside of town. The land around us was owned by my uncle and friends. We roamed. The bird life there was incredible. I always thought I learned to walk so I could see more birds.”

Hackland got his first taste of Texas as a high school exchange student in 1967. He occasionally visited the United States over the years, but returned to Texas for good in 1997. He developed an affinity for the Rio Grande Valley because the it reminds him of his home.

And, he has followed the upward trajectory of birding’s popularity to build a successful business.

Hackland said the world discovered the wonder of birding in South Texas in 1997 when Roger Tory Petersen and James Fisher published, “Wild America: The Record of a 30,000 Mile Journey Around the Continent by a Distinguished Naturalist and His British Colleague.”

That was part of the evolution of birding that began when nature enthusiasts decided counting bird species was preferable to shooting them.

“Once people started counting the birds, then people started noticing habitats where birds lived, behavior, regional differences, migration,” Hackland said. “Then over the 20th century people noticed more and more and as their leisure time increased, their links to the lands decreased as they became urbanized, and birding caught on. Today, depending on whose figures you look at, there are between 40 and 80 million birders in the United States, depending on how you define birders.

“People have always had an affinity with birds. I think it’s because people used birds as an alarm system. They knew that birds could find water, so they followed them to water. They knew that birds laid eggs. They ate the eggs. I think mankind has always had these links to birds.”

The Alamo Inn Bed and Breakfast is just one South Texas business riding the wave of birding’s popularity.

“Traveling birders is a subset (of birders),” Hackland said. “We don’t really know how many there are. In my mind I have a figure of something like 18 million. Once people started even more seriously doing listing, then the Rio Grande Valley came into its own and really became noticed.

“Our flood plain is 140 miles by 40 miles. It has 540 species of birds. That’s more than 48 of the states. Only Texas and California have more species than the lower Rio Grande Valley. Here temperate and tropical meet and overlap. Western and eastern overlap into this area. The land migrants move right around the Gulf.”

Hackland said birders contribute about $1 billion annually to the Rio Grande Valley economy.

“They come and they stay in hotels,” he said. “They eat in restaurants. They love culture. They explore. They go to bookstores. They buy clothing, books, outdoor equipment, optics. They spend a lot of money.

“Most birders eat in restaurants. Some, all the time, some once a day. There are a lot of traveling birders. You give them what they need and what they want ... checklist of birds in the area, information on the seasonality of the birds, what happens at different times. It doesn’t matter where you are, every month is a good month for birding, but what birders need to know is what is happening then.”

Despite all the qualities of the Rio Grande Valley, Hackland said many tourists go to Big Bend National Park, located in west Texas, because of the reputation it has attained due to national park status.

In the meantime, Hackland is always working to promote birding. His latest venture is helping launch a website: Birders on the Road | Alamo, TX.

For more information on birding southeast Texas, or the Alamo Inn, call 956-782-9912, or visit: Bed & Breakfast in Alamo, TX | Alamo Inn B&B, Gear & Tours (alamoinnbnb.com).