Outdoors | Answering the American woodcock's call

Chances are, you’ve heard an American woodcock. Chances are even better that you’ve never seen this big-eyed, long-billed, awkward looking member of the sandpiper family. They are closely related to snipe.

If you’re outside at dusk around open grassy areas in late winter or early spring, you’ve likely heard a strange buzzing sound, like the handshake buzzers that were popular with kids, in the background.

“At dusk this time of year, I would go to an open area next to a forest,” said Michael Ward, senior ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey. “Get there right around sunset and start listening to the peenting. They are pretty tame. If you are next to a road, they will walk right up to you.”

Just because you can hear the woodcock, doesn’t mean it is easy to find. They modulate the volume of their voices to make themselves more difficult for predators to find.

The “peent” is part of the male American woodcock’s mating ritual. The American woodcock is more frequently heard than seen. That’s not only because the woodcock is largely nocturnal, peak activity is around dusk, but also because populations are declining.

“The population is definitely declining, it’s a concern across the whole Midwest,” said Ward. “The current thought is destruction of habitat. We just don’t have a lot of early or young forest. A lot of our management is focused on forest or grassland, we kind of forget about that early successional forest.

“Over the last 7-8 years we’ve seen kind of a steady decline. I think there are still quite a few out there.”

Predation also takes a toll. As ground nesters, woodcocks are susceptible to raccoons, opossums, skunks and snakes.

Although classified as a shorebird, American woodcocks are ground nesters that prefer grassy habitat adjacent to wooded areas. They don’t necessarily need to nest near a stream or lake, but they do need moist areas to feed. Earthworms make up a significant part of their diet.

“They need to probe in moist soil, but you’ll find breeding areas that are kind of dry,” Ward said. “You see them out hunting and they are always moving their heads. Their eyes are on the side of their head, they don’t have really good depth perception. They have nerve endings in their bills. They can sense in their bill if there are worms there.”

He said scientists aren’t sure whether the woodcock can sense vibration of the worms or if the worm generates some type of electrical charge.

But, it is the elaborate mating ritual that woodcocks are known for.

The male will emit the peenting sound while doing a ground display. It is also a signal that the male is about to take to the air. The male flies upward then spirals back to the ground, the wind making a whistling sound in its wings.

“Females hang around the ground and are attracted (by the sound),” Ward said. “Usually there are several females right where that male lands, deciding if that (the sound) is good or is that bad.”

Some woodcock may live the entire year in Southern Illinois. They are early breeders, with some females currently sitting on nests.

The American woodcock is also considered a game bird, although it is rare to find woodcock hunters today. Ward said Illinois Department of Natural Resources records indicate that 314 hunters harvested 114 birds last year.

