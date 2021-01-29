Outdoors | Anthony Petreikis writes book on his career

Another thing the book makes abundantly clear is the range of cases handled by Conservation Police Officers. Most Illinois residents aren’t aware of the fact that Conservation Police Officers have more police power than any other agency in the state – they handle traffic and criminal prosecutions as well as enforce conservation laws.

In the 50 case studies Petreikis selected for the book, he deals with fishing, hunting and boating violations, things you normally associate with Conservation Police Officers. However, the book also looks at fraud committed by businesses contracted by the state to sell boating licenses.

One of my favorite chapters dealt with Petreikis hunting down culprits who discarded a couple hundred used tires in the Hennepin Canal. This was one of the cases where Petreikis details how interpersonal relationships and building trust with suspects is invaluable in solving cases.

And, the attention to detail required to make an arrest is a common theme. The cases might not be as intriguing as something you’d see on an episode of “Monk”, but they are fascinating just the same.