Outdoors | Anthony Petreikis writes book on his career

If your idea of a “game warden’s” job is the person who interrupts a fishing trip to check your license or annoys you with a safety check at the boat ramp, Anthony Petreikis’ book, “Warden’s Hunt Club – Huntin’ Poachers-No Limits” will dissuade you.
Petreikis, a Southern Illinois University graduate, recently completed a 26-year career as an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officer, giving him plenty of material for the book.
The book draws heavily on Petreikis’ philosophy as a law-enforcement officer. While this portion of the book pulls back the curtains on a police officer’s mindset and gives you serious insights into the craft of law enforcement, it is poorly edited.
The often repetitive opening chapters were a struggle to read. I put the book down once or twice, but keep the faith. The majority of the book dissects 50 cases Petreikis worked while serving in Northern Illinois.
Bear in mind, this is not a “whodunit” book.
In most of the narratives Petreikis makes it clear who the bad guys are. However, the path from crime investigation to courthouse rarely follows a straight line. I found the case studies to be riveting reading, especially in the revelation that investigations frequently unravel in layers and even seemingly simple events can take surprising twists and turns.
Another thing the book makes abundantly clear is the range of cases handled by Conservation Police Officers. Most Illinois residents aren’t aware of the fact that Conservation Police Officers have more police power than any other agency in the state – they handle traffic and criminal prosecutions as well as enforce conservation laws.
In the 50 case studies Petreikis selected for the book, he deals with fishing, hunting and boating violations, things you normally associate with Conservation Police Officers. However, the book also looks at fraud committed by businesses contracted by the state to sell boating licenses.
One of my favorite chapters dealt with Petreikis hunting down culprits who discarded a couple hundred used tires in the Hennepin Canal. This was one of the cases where Petreikis details how interpersonal relationships and building trust with suspects is invaluable in solving cases.
And, the attention to detail required to make an arrest is a common theme. The cases might not be as intriguing as something you’d see on an episode of “Monk”, but they are fascinating just the same.
Petreikis tells a story of a hunter killing a deer with a rifle prior to deer season. He was working the area on another case when he heard a gunshot. Initially, Petreikis believed it might have been a hunter sighting in his gun prior to the season. However, when there were no follow-up shots, Petreikis decided to investigate.
He soon found the deer, but the poacher never came to claim the animal. Petreikis realized that his police vehicle was parked in the area, and might have spooked the poacher. He radioed his partner to move the truck, and a short time later the poacher appeared and was taken into custody.
Another enlightening chapter had to do with a pair of cases involving citizens making pipe bombs – again something you wouldn’t expect Conservation Police Officers to deal with.
Finally, another aspect of the book that piques your curiosity is that how the simple powers of observation, attention to detail and sometimes intuition based on knowledge of criminal behavior can lead to the apprehension of violators.
The book is just over 300 pages in length, and after muddling through the opening chapters, I finished it in two sittings. If you love to hunt, fish or just enjoy the outdoors, you should enjoy this book and its insights into law enforcement.
The book can be purchased online. Just search for the title.