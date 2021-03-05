Outdoors | Anticipating spring's awakening

Often times, many snakes will hibernate in the same location. Again, that is a function of the scent trails, not an attempt to keep each other warm.

“Keep in mind, they are cold blooded, so they cannot generate their own heat,” Ballard said. “They are down there because that is where the scent trail leads them. They are living off whatever fat content they build up during the foraging season.

“If they follow the same scent trails from the year before … I hate to say they are smart, but they’ve learned to survive. It’s usually where they hibernated previously. Juveniles can follow scent trails left by adults.”

While snakes and salamanders are retreating to underground burrows, frogs tend to burrow into mud at the bottom of ponds. Normally winters are mild enough in Southern Illinois that ponds don’t freeze solid.

And, the same signals that sent the animals into hibernation in November — day length and night-time temperatures — will reverse the process this spring.

Sometimes spring weather can actually cause more chaos for reptiles and amphibians than winter’s bitter cold.