Outdoors | Anticipating spring's awakening

Although Southern Illinois was in a frozen state just two weeks ago, it won’t be long until spring re-awakens the world of snakes and amphibians.
Although February was a month of bitterly cold temperatures, it’s highly likely nature’s cold-blooded creatures escaped unharmed despite being unable to generate any body heat to protect themselves.
“Most things, if they are healthy, are down below the frost line hibernating,” said Scott Ballard, a herpetologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Below the frost line it’s 45-50 degrees. If any reptile or amphibian doesn’t get below the frost line in the winter, they can freeze to death. Once they get below that, it really doesn’t matter how cold it gets.”
According to the Illinois Academy of Science, the depth of the frost line in Illinois ranges from 32 inches in the northern part of the state to just over five inches in deep Southern Illinois.
Triggered by instinct, the amount of sunlight in the day and night-time temperatures, reptiles and amphibians begin heading toward their dens sometime in early November. They emerge from hibernation around mid-March.
Cold-blooded creatures typically hibernate in the same locations each year, again a function of both instinct and design. When snakes move around through the spring, summer and fall months they are leaving scent trails behind that will eventually lead them back to the safety of their hibernating location.
Often times, many snakes will hibernate in the same location. Again, that is a function of the scent trails, not an attempt to keep each other warm.
“Keep in mind, they are cold blooded, so they cannot generate their own heat,” Ballard said. “They are down there because that is where the scent trail leads them. They are living off whatever fat content they build up during the foraging season.
“If they follow the same scent trails from the year before … I hate to say they are smart, but they’ve learned to survive. It’s usually where they hibernated previously. Juveniles can follow scent trails left by adults.”
While snakes and salamanders are retreating to underground burrows, frogs tend to burrow into mud at the bottom of ponds. Normally winters are mild enough in Southern Illinois that ponds don’t freeze solid.
And, the same signals that sent the animals into hibernation in November — day length and night-time temperatures — will reverse the process this spring.
Sometimes spring weather can actually cause more chaos for reptiles and amphibians than winter’s bitter cold.
“What kind of messes with reptiles, let’s say we have a week of 60 degree temperatures and they start laying eggs,” Ballard said. “Let’s say we have a cold snap after that. Those eggs will freeze and kill the embryos. When we have these early springs and then a cold snap we’ll see a reduction in recruitment.”
Frequently, amphibians will be the first to appear in the spring.
“Amphibians can tolerate colder temperatures better,” said Ballard. “When you see a lot of salamanders or frogs breeding, you’re not seeing snakes. If I kept a snake in a refrigerator, he’d be in a constant state of hibernation. If I kept a salamander in a refrigerator, he’d still feed.”
Photos: Here's what you might see on a spring day at Snake Road
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2019
Snake Road 2018
Snake Road 2018
Snake Road 2018
Snake Road 2018
Shawnee National Forest
Southern Illinois's Snake Road, April 1, 2015
Cottonmouth
Snake Road
Snake Road
Snake Road
Snake Road
Not just snakes
Cottonmouth
Cottonmouth
Snake Road
Observing the wildlife
Snake Road
Snake Road
Ribbon Snake
Slithering serpent
Snake Road
618-351-5088
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler