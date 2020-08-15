Outdoors | Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary hosts nearly 600K sandhill cranes each year during their migration

“The lessers will travel about 7,000 miles to nest,” White said. “The ones that go to the far reaches of Siberia have something of a different body type — smaller body, larger wings. They can cover 500 miles per day with the right wind.”

And, people come to the Rowe sanctuary from around the world to witness the amazing sight of 600,000 birds that stand nearly four-foot tall. It is a sight not duplicated in nature.

“I wish I were a poet,” said White, who grew up just a few miles from the refuge. “Nothing compares in my experience. There are probably other migratory events, maybe outside of North America that can compare. It used to be the snow geese would come in along the Missouri River, but they have moved west.

“The sandhill migration is only one of several migrations going on, there are probably more than a million snow geese. If you add in the ducks and waterfowl, there are probably 10 million birds.”

Sundberg said there will be a few whooping cranes interspersed with the flock, and there are opportunities to see eagles, otters and coyotes.

“It’s a great place to be volunteering because you can see a lot,” she said.

White and Sundberg arrive well before tourists begin flocking in.