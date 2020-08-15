Outdoors | Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary hosts nearly 600K sandhill cranes each year during their migration

Imagine starting your day gazing upon an expansive sunrise over Nebraska’s Platte River.
Imagine seeing 100,000 birds taking wing from sandbars in the river, forming silhouettes or reflecting the golds and orange shards of light that accompany the sunset.
Now, imagine each and every one of those birds stand nearly as tall as you.
Those are the sights Lyle White and Janet Sundberg have witnessed as volunteers at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, located near Kearney, Nebraska, during the spring sandhill crane migration. During the peak of migration, about 600,000 sandhill cranes call the 2,400 acre refuge home.
The migration begins in late February and continues through mid-March. White and Sundberg arrive at the refuge in early February to help prepare for the onslaught of visitors.
“During the spring migration they come up and they will spend three weeks before going on,” Sundberg said. “They start coming up at different times. At the fall, they only spend 1-2 nights, so you don’t have that large gathering in the spring.
“In the spring, they fly 300-400 miles per day. They are coming up from Mexico and Texas and they are on their way to different places.”
There are two sub-species of sandhill cranes, the greater and the lesser. The greater sandhills are on their way to Canada, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The lesser sandhills migrate to Alaska and Siberia.
“The lessers will travel about 7,000 miles to nest,” White said. “The ones that go to the far reaches of Siberia have something of a different body type — smaller body, larger wings. They can cover 500 miles per day with the right wind.”
And, people come to the Rowe sanctuary from around the world to witness the amazing sight of 600,000 birds that stand nearly four-foot tall. It is a sight not duplicated in nature.
“I wish I were a poet,” said White, who grew up just a few miles from the refuge. “Nothing compares in my experience. There are probably other migratory events, maybe outside of North America that can compare. It used to be the snow geese would come in along the Missouri River, but they have moved west.
“The sandhill migration is only one of several migrations going on, there are probably more than a million snow geese. If you add in the ducks and waterfowl, there are probably 10 million birds.”
Sundberg said there will be a few whooping cranes interspersed with the flock, and there are opportunities to see eagles, otters and coyotes.
“It’s a great place to be volunteering because you can see a lot,” she said.
White and Sundberg arrive well before tourists begin flocking in.
“We like to go out early before the season really starts” Sundbert said. “We prepare the viewing blinds. People come from all over the world to sit in those viewing blinds, either in the morning before the birds lift off the river, or they’ll go in the evening to watch the birds come down to the river. Either is great.”
About 25,000 tourists come during the six-week migration. Reservations are required to get highly sought after spots in the blinds. There are several overnight blinds available, at a cost of $250 per person.
Visitors are dropped off at the blinds at 5 p.m. before the cranes return to the river and they remain until 9 a.m. after the cranes have gone to feed.
“The ultimate is an overnight blind,” Sundberg said. “It accommodates two people. They will haul you out there at 5 p.m. and you don’t come out until 9 a.m. People come out of there talking about having a spiritual experience because you are one with the cranes during that time.”
Reservations for the blinds can be made at: https://rowe.audubon.org/.
The center will begin accepting reservations in early January. Sundberg said persons wanting to reserve a blind should monitor the site carefully because reservations fill up in a matter of hours.
