Outdoors | Badlands National Park is 244,000 acres of pure beauty

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK – Badlands National Park is a study in contradictions.

The sprawling park, 244,000 acres, that rises out of the prairies of southwestern South Dakota is at once stark and subtle. It is both arid and lush. The park is both vast and intimate.

About 1 million tourists visit Badlands National Park each year. The Badlands was declared a national park in 1978.

Nearly every Badlands visitor travels the Badlands Loop Road. The Badlands Loop Road allows you to see the major formations composed of sandstone, limestone, volcanic ash and shale and also takes you through prairie regions where you are likely to view buffalo, mule deer pronghorn antelope and perhaps a big horn sheep or Rocky Mountain goat.

To be honest, the 40-mile drive gives the visitor an accurate cross section of the park’s rugged beauty.

Conversely, what you see from the road only scratches the surface of what the Badlands has to offer. If you drive the road at midday, the formations look gray with slight red horizontal stripes. It is the golden light of sunrise or the descending shadows of sunset that bring the rocks to life.

And, it is impossible to understand the stark contrasts of life in the park without getting out of the car. It is only when you walk through the dusty formations that would appear to be devoid of life do you fully appreciate the cliff swallows, rock wrens and mountain bluebirds that live among the desolation.

Just as amazing is the lush prairies that are interspersed among the formations. The vast prairies hold small pockets of colorful flowers that attract the western meadowlarks and lark sparrows who provide the park’s musical backdrop.

And, then there are the vast prairie dog towns that are a beehive of activity in a park that can appear lifeless at midday.

