Outdoors | Ben McGuire is perfect for Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge

Ben McGuire is the new manager of Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge … and it’s a perfect fit.

McGuire, who grew up in Edwardsville, is a lifelong waterfowler. When the manager’s position opened up at Cypress Creek, based in Ullin, McGuire jumped at the opportunity.

“My first impression is there are a lot of great opportunities and resources here that we get to work with,” he said. “My priority focus is going to be on waterfowl management, which I know is pretty big in the area. We work closely with Crab Orchard, being in the same complex.

“The goal is to provide over-wintering and migratory waterfowl habitat, specifically in our moist soil units. We’ve already set a new record daily count this year at about 21,000 birds, the previous was about 17,000 in about 2010. The plan is to continue intensive moist soil management for waterfowl.

Creating moist soil units involves drawing down water to promote germination of native plants on the exposed soil, then re-flooding the area to provide food and cover to wetland species.

“We revamped about 450 acres at Bellrose (Waterfowl Reserve),” McGuire said. “We plan on continuing that. We also revamped one of the public hunting areas. Both of those areas provided already some great habitat this year. We did some seed head surveys, both of these area provided high yields of seed production. That’s just a term of measurement of how many waterfowl will use the area.

“When it is done right, it honestly can rival the pounds per acre of corn. We can get up to 2,500 pounds of seed per acre. It’s automatically more beneficial to the waterfowl. The seeds produce more complex carbohydrates. When it’s done right, you can hold more birds per acre than corn.”

Anyone interested in receiving weekly reports on waterfowl numbers at Cypress Creek can request that information from Karen Mangan, the refuge biologist, at Karen_Mangan@fws.gov.

This is McGuire’s first position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s in biology from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he worked in land management and regional planning for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Taking the job at Cypress Creek gave McGuire and his family a chance to move to Southern Illinois and be surrounded by outdoor recreational activities. His first impression of Cypress Creek has been favorable.

“I don’t see any huge challenges,” he said. “It is a fairly large refuge, 17,000 acres. We have a fairly small staff here, but we’re very much an all hands on deck office. We have a really good group of people here that are willing to jump on board and do some great management.”

Of course, the job involves more than waterfowl management. A substantial portion of the refuge is bottomland hardwood forest. Much of the forest is reclaimed farmland.

“It was planted 30 years ago, it’s getting to the point where it needs some maintenance,” McGuire said. “In the winter we’re busting out our chainsaws and doing do timber stand improvements on some of these areas.”

Finally, part of the manager’s mission is to grow the refuge.

“We’re being contacted a lot by people wanting to sell their property,” said McGuire. “That’s a pretty large aspect of the position as well. It is all folks contacting us. We’re not actually reaching out.”

