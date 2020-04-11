Outdoors | Bird-watching provides a living biology lab at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millions of American parents are faced with the prospect of home-schooling their children as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

While most parents can deal with basic math and rudimentary grammar, the sciences can be more challenging. That doesn’t need to be the case, according to Mike Baltz, a Carbondale resident and ornithologist.

By learning to identify a few basic species – the northern cardinal, Carolina chickadee, tufted titmouse, red-bellied woodpecker, house finch and white-breasted nuthatch, virtually everyone can turn their backyard into a living biology lab.

“This group of six birds will represent 80 percent of the species that visit your feeder if you are only using sunflower seeds, which I recommend instead of a ‘wild bird mix’,” Baltz said. “If you add a thistle feeder you will attract American goldfinches.

“If you add a suet feeder, you will attract more species, including more woodpeckers. Other species will forage on the ground under the feeders too, like white-throated sparrows and dark-eyed juncos.”

The idea occurred to Baltz while enjoying some quiet time in the woods.