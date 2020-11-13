Outdoors | Capturing Southern Illinois' fall transition in photos

The heat of summer has dissipated.

The clocks have been set back an hour from autumn and winter, meaning most of us sit down to dinner shrouded in darkness.

The falling leaves gathering in the nooks and crannies of our yards are a sure indication that winter is on the horizon. Yet, Southern Illinois has claimed a couple glorious weeks of warmth in the afterglow of summer.

The seasons are changing right before our eyes. The brilliantly-colored songbirds of summer are but a fleeting memory, but they have been replaced by the stunning hooded mergansers and massive trumpeter swans.

Many Southern Illinoisans with bird feeders have been treated to an irruptive year onslaught of pine siskins. Birders from around the region have been reporting red-breasted nuthatches on their feeders for several weeks.

In the meantime, we are in the midst of the deer rut. It’s nearly impossible to drive the region’s back roads without seeing a massive buck or groups of nervous looking does. The browning and drying of forest underbrush has made it easier to spot turkey scratching through leaf litter, searching for their next meal.