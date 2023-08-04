For Jason Crain, Carterville High School fishing coach, the Bassmaster High School National Championship held July 27-28 at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell, was the last chance to watch his son, Maddox, participate in high school athletics.

Maddox graduated this spring and will be attending John A. Logan College this fall. The younger Crain played golf and basketball for the Lions as well as being a member of the fishing program.

“Of all the sports my son has played, he played golf, basketball and fishing, I’ll miss being on the water with him the most,” the elder Crain said. “It’s a different kind of sport.”

And, that was the primary reason they decided to enter the Bassmaster Series. Maddox and Gavin Skelcher, who will be a sophomore at Carterville this year, fished the Illinois Coaches and Student State Tournament trail.

“There were six events and you qualify by points,” Crain said. “The top qualifiers from that got to go on to the national championship.”

The event drew qualifiers from 39 states and Canada. There were 481 boats in the field. After two days of practice, anglers fished on Thursday and Friday. The top 12 teams then advanced to the finals July 29.

The Carterville duo failed to advance.

“Thursday we didn’t do so hot,” Crain said. “Friday we had a limit of fish. They got to walk across the Bassmaster stage which was exciting for them. They got to be treated like pros for a couple days.”

Because of the heat and the volume of boats, daily limits were reduced to three fish per day. Crain and Skelcher did weigh in a three-fish limit, right at seven pounds, on the second day of the event.

Crain said they decided to take a calculated risk the first day of the tournament.

“We kind of went for broke the first day,” Crain said. “We went fishing for big fish to give ourselves a shot.”

Although Lake Hartwell, actually part of the Savannah River system, covers 56,000 acres, Crain said the water felt cramped at times. With a lot of water to eliminate, the Carterville crew looked for an area similar to the water they fish at home.

Crain said they found a small creek at the back of a bay that approximated conditions in Southern Illinois. That was their target on day one.

“We ran 20 miles to get there and there were four boats there already,” he said. “We got thrown for loop on that first day and never got back on track.”

They changed tactics the second day. The Carterville team caught a limit of small fish early, then tried something new. Anglers at Lake Hartwell target blueback herring. They fish deep water around cane beds, similar to Southern Illinois anglers targeting crappie. Bass tend to hang around crappie sets.

They had to utilize their electronics and a bait called a Damiki rig, basically a large crappie jig with a three-inch swim bait tail.

“They got better,” Crain said. “There is no doubt about it. We can’t replicate that around here. There’s just nothing like it. It was definitely a learning experience. We haven’t used that livescope (electronic device that allows anglers to see fish underwater) a whole lot. They had to use it. They got pretty danged good with it. I don’t love that, but it’s gotten to the point if you don’t have that, you can’t compete.”

Despite the inexperience, Crain and Skelcher were able to adapt and put fish in the boat.

“I couldn’t do anything,” the elder Crain said. “I could only help cull fish and drive the boat. They could ask me for suggestions. It was pretty much them. They bounced back and had a good second day. That made the trip a whole lot better.”