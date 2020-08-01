Outdoors | Changes for the upcoming waterfowl seasons

Previously there had been a move by waterfowl hunters in the deep south to move opening dates earlier in the year. Hunters complained about ice out conditions in December and January that limited the number of days they could hunt.

However, winters have been warmer lately, delaying duck migration and limiting freezes.

Another change was the addition of a fourth hunting zone, the South Central Zone. The area, which roughly encompasses Carlyle and Rend lakes had previously been a part of the South Zone. It was largely hunters in those zones that had advocated for the earlier openers.

Now, with those hunters in a separate zone, there is little need for the earlier dates. Opening day in the South Central Zone next year is Nov. 13.

“When those dates first shifted back, that was prior to the South Central Zone was in place,” Smith said. “I think most of the complaining about losing part of the season were from Rend and Carlyle. With Rend and Carlyle being in that South Central Zone, I rarely get any complaints about freezing out.”

Illinois also pursued the possibility of a split season. Which would have allowed hunters to begin the season earlier, shut down the season and then hunt later. Federal regulations limit seasons to 60 days of actual hunting.