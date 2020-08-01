Outdoors | Changes for the upcoming waterfowl seasons

Beginning in 2021 even the most avid Southern Illinois waterfowlers will have plenty of time to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family.
Waterfowl season dates for the next five seasons have been approved by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and will be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for what should be certain confirmation.
New dates push the opening date of waterfowl season back about a week in the South Zone, which includes most of Southern Illinois south of Route 13, away from Thanksgiving Day. Opening date for the South Zone will be Nov. 27. The opener will be as late as Dec. 3 in 2022.
“We set things just slightly later,” said Randy Smith, the IDNR’s state waterfowl biologist. “The biggest thing in the South Zone was moving away from that Thanksgiving opener. It seems a couple years ago that was set in stone, but that has gone away a little bit. Now, it seems people feel that’s a day that should be spent with family.
“There had been consistent interest in later dates in the South Zone, that was really one of the only consistent things we saw through the surveys through time. For whatever reason hunters perceived they want later dates. When duck season closes and a couple days later the ducks have lost their wariness and it’s difficult to ignore those lingering greenheads over your goose decoys.”
Previously there had been a move by waterfowl hunters in the deep south to move opening dates earlier in the year. Hunters complained about ice out conditions in December and January that limited the number of days they could hunt.
However, winters have been warmer lately, delaying duck migration and limiting freezes.
Another change was the addition of a fourth hunting zone, the South Central Zone. The area, which roughly encompasses Carlyle and Rend lakes had previously been a part of the South Zone. It was largely hunters in those zones that had advocated for the earlier openers.
Now, with those hunters in a separate zone, there is little need for the earlier dates. Opening day in the South Central Zone next year is Nov. 13.
“When those dates first shifted back, that was prior to the South Central Zone was in place,” Smith said. “I think most of the complaining about losing part of the season were from Rend and Carlyle. With Rend and Carlyle being in that South Central Zone, I rarely get any complaints about freezing out.”
Illinois also pursued the possibility of a split season. Which would have allowed hunters to begin the season earlier, shut down the season and then hunt later. Federal regulations limit seasons to 60 days of actual hunting.
However, do to considerations the split season would have on wood duck populations, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, denied the request. Illinois would have had to give up one of its four hunting zones if a split season was implemented.
“Through time it has become a more popular season structure,” Smith said. “The advantage is you can lengthen the entire time the season covers. You can open earlier to capture some wood ducks, and still close late to still capture some of those ducks returning north in January. You can try to time that split to align with the time when hunting pressure isn’t as great in the middle of the season. If you put a long enough split in 7-10 days, ducks will return to their non-hunted areas, so you get a second opening day effect.
“To do that would have had to give up a zone. Because we have not been collecting information on the timing or duration of potential split, we felt there was no way we could have done it right to make a reasonable proportion of hunters happy about that.“
Although the U.S. Fish and Wildlife has not yet approved the dates officially, Smith said there is no reason to expect any complications because the dates comply with federal opening and closing guidelines.
Finally, Smith said the IDNR did not adjust the boundary lines for hunting zones. There appeared to be initial support for altering the boundaries between the South and South Central zones, but feedback from hunter surveys showed the support was lukewarm at best.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!