Outdoors | Clearing littered roads with Clean SOIL

MARION – After a year of slow progress, the Clean SOIL anti-litter campaign is gathering momentum.

The movement, spearheaded by former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard, formed in 2021 with the hope of purging Southern Illinois roadways of litter and introducing an anti-littering curriculum component into area schools.

Clean SOIL was met with mixed results in its first year.

The organization teamed with the Southern Illinois University School of Education to put together a curriculum. The first year the team concentrated on an elementary school program, and a series of lesson plans have received positive reviews from the National Science Teachers Association.

Southern Illinois teachers will be able to introduce the curriculum in their classrooms this fall, and the lessons will be available nationwide online through SIU.

“We made great progress in the education end,” Poshard said. “We used to have anti-litter things in our schools. We’re bringing that back. Katrina Medernach, a young lady in graduate school at SIU, has developed educational programs to get back in the schools. That’s one of the finest things we’ve been able to accomplish with Clean SOIL this year.”

Next year Medernach and the team at the SIU School of Education will be working on a middle school component.

In the meantime, the highway clean-up component lagged behind.

“I think COVID has been the biggest factor there because we just couldn’t get volunteers during the height of that pandemic,” Poshard said. “Now that that’s let up, we’re getting all kinds of volunteers ready and we’re anxious to start working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on their Adopt-A-Highway Program. This year we’re really going to ramp up the clean up the highways program.”

Area Rotary Clubs are providing the up ramp.

Melinda Dovell, the incoming president at Harrisburg, and Rex Piper, the incoming president at Herrin, are making the Adopt-A-Highway program a priority. It dovetails perfectly with Rotary International’s commitment to the environment.

For decades, Rotary’s philanthropic arm dealt with eradicating polio. With polio virtually eradicated, Rotary is looking toward cleaning up the environment. Dovell said her commitment was solidified while driving to a Rotary function. She looked to the side of the road and saw a cow eating a plastic bag.

“I am very passionate about the care of our environment,” she said. “If we don’t do things now, what will we have later on? I love to grow plants. I love nature. We have to preserve that nature by helping keeping it clean.”

“It belongs to all of us,” Piper said. “We’re simply trying to get our neighbors on the same page to keep our home clean.”

The pair contacted Clean SOIL and has hit the ground running. They have contacted Rotary clubs south of Effingham and have scheduled an area-wide clean-up day on Sept. 17. They have contacted dozens of existing Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups to see if they are still active.

One of their goals is to have 90 two-mile segments of highway adopted. Dovell is volunteering her services to facilitate online registration.

In addition, they are seeking funding from area businesses.

“Over the last two years communities have grown apart with COVID and isolation,” Piper said. “One of our main goals, which we’re not even addressing is bringing our communities back together as well as making the world a little nicer. This is a first step as I see it for a lot of projects to come in Southern Illinois.

“It’s right in our wheelhouse.”

Poshard said Clean SOIL received more good news in the past few weeks when Laborer’s Local 773 agreed to adopt Route 13, in both directions, from Carterville to Marion.

“There is no way this is not going to be a success,” he said. “We’re going to get this done.”

Any group interested in adopting a portion of highway can contact Dovell at (618) 841-7948 or Piper at (618) 967-6442.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0