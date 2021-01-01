 Skip to main content
Outdoors | Cold weather sends dozens of bird species flocking to Southern Illinois
Outdoors | Cold weather sends dozens of bird species flocking to Southern Illinois

This is an exciting time of year for dedicated birders.

For the last few weeks, they have been putting the finishing touches on their 2020 bird lists, scouring the countryside for irruptive species such as evening grosbeaks, common redpolls and red crossbills.

Then, beginning yesterday, they went looking again, hoping to get a good start on their 2021 lists.

The last couple weeks of the year are exciting, even in non-irruptive years. As the temperature drops, turning northern lakes into sheets of ice, duck and goose species descend on Southern Illinois. The waters of Rend and Crab Orchard and numerous other lakes in the region are full of gadwall, buffleheads, hooded mergansers and ruddy ducks bobbing up and down on the waves.

The numbers and species will change over the next 10 weeks, depending on the weather.

The cold weather of December, January and February also send songbirds flocking to backyard feeders, seeking energy and hopefully a drink of water.

Here are photos of December birds from the backyard and various points around Southern Illinois.

