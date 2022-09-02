Outdoors | Colorful critters linger in the changing seasons

The pages of summer are turning rapidly.

Summer is a magical time of year in Southern Illinois. The woods and fields are full of the neo-tropical migrants that give color to our landscape.

These birds – the tanagers, warblers, buntings, grosbeaks and other species winter in the tropics and come to Southern Illinois to breed. They provide the flashes of orange, yellow, blue and red in our predominantly green summer landscape.

The migrants typically arrive in April or May, lay their nests, rear their young and make the trek back to their wintering grounds, some as early as the beginning of August.

Yet, as of last week there were still plenty of colorful critters around.

Wood ducks breed in Southern Illinois. The wood duck juveniles are still not adorned with full breeding plumage, but they are getting close. Their speculums and tail feathers are showing a luminous blue. Their chests have turned a rich brown.

Green herons can still be found around wetland areas, lurking in the shadows, hoping to snag a fish dinner. And, of course, the great blue heron can still be seen near any puddle of water large enough to hold some type of marine life.

And, hummingbirds are plenty active around blooming flowers or backyard feeders, prepping for their incredible 1,500-mile migration.

A few other colorful species are still in the region. Indigo buntings and blue grosbeaks are hanging around. In the meantime, year-round residents like northern cardinals and American goldfinch are still garbed in their breeding plumage.

However, it won’t be long until the migrants make their way south only to be replaced by thousands of waterfowl.