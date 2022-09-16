Outdoors Column | Flock of flying ibis briefly steal the show at Disney Kingdom

Whether or not the Disney kingdom is the “Most Magical Place on Earth” or even “The Happiest Place on Earth” is open to debate.

However, seeing the unabashed joy when a young child poses for a photo with Donald Duck, or seeing the look of awe on a youngster’s face while watching the nightly fireworks display verifies that Walt Disney was onto something.

Even a cranky old skeptic like me found something magical in a visit to Epcot Center on Disney’s Orlando campus last week.

A significant portion of Epcot Center is built around a large lagoon. Several times during the day we stopped and watched a significant flock of white ibis feeding on the shore. Surrounded by humans on a daily basis, the birds were fearless.

They walked right up to tourists, many of whom were oblivious to their presence. The birds supplement their normal feeding by scavenging the ground for morsels of human food. It’s certainly not good for them, but as someone who tries to eat at least one doughnut a day, who am I to judge?

Despite their lack of fear, the ibis are still ibis under their snowy light feathers. As the evening sun dipped behind the faux Eiffel Tower and pagodas, the ibis began looking for places to perch for the night.

At the drop of a feather, the skies above Epcot Center were filled with ibis, circling, swooping and seeking treetop accommodations. For a second, the sight brought to mind the iconic Disney commercial picturing pixie dust from Tinkerbelle’s magic wand showering over Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Amazingly, I wasn’t the only one to notice the birds.

Even in this land of incessant overstimulation, people stopped and watched. They put aside their cell phones and maps, they halted their determined marches to the next ride and just watched, and appreciated nature.

To me, that was the most magical moment of my Disney experience. Not just seeing the birds, ibis are a common sight in Florida. Rather, it was seeing people setting the Disney façade aside to enjoy the natural world.

Granted, it was fleeting. But, it was something.

And, who knows. Of the thousands of people jamming the Epcot streets, perhaps 4-5, maybe even a couple dozen, will think back on their Disney adventure and remember the moment the ibis, who are elegant flyers, swooped and dipped overhead.

Maybe they’ll even take the time to open a reference book and try to identify what kind of birds entertained them briefly.

Actually, the experience gave me hope.

That five minutes told me that most people are still enthralled by the natural world, that many people still feel a primal connection to the planet and the creatures that live here, because as hard as Disney was trying to distract them, Mother Nature still caught their eye.

It was uplifting enough that I was able to laugh off the spectacle that ended the evening – thousands of people watching the incredible fireworks display through their cell phones. The sky was literally streaming with colors and surreal patterns, but rather than enjoying the scope of the performance, people were watching through tiny screens.

Someone will have to explain that magic to me.