About a month ago we circled Aug. 1 on our calendar.

We had previously been told that our new puppy had been born Mary 27 and he would be ready for us the last week in July. Because we had out-of-town family commitments that week, we made arrangements to formalize the adoption Aug. 1.

So, it was with great anticipation, tempered with a tincture of trepidation, that we counted down the days.

We named and renamed the puppy several times, finally settling on Milo. There is no significance to the name other than the fact that one of the friends of our grandson had a mop of hair remarkably similar in color to the fur of our creamy colored puppy-to-be.

The final days before Milo entered our life were a frenzy.

We polished up the crate that Beau had used. We bought new toys. Put Beau’s most treasured toys in safe-keeping, and we fretted.

Through the course of our marriage we have raised a dozen dogs . We have had golden retrievers as part of the family since the mid-1990s. Milo is our fourth golden.

Goldens have been amazing pets and companions for us, yet we went into this adoption with eyes wide open.

Yes, goldens are remarkably good natured. Yes, they are loyal, kind, intelligent and just a joy to be around.

Yet, they begin life as puppies, the most adorable puppies in the world, but, puppies nonetheless. We talked about the trials and tribulations that would soon fill our lives – the chewing, the whining at night until the puppy is acclimated, the chewing, the housebreaking routine, the chewing, the training regimen, and the chewing.

We actually had THE talk. Are we doing the right thing?

Each of our goldens have exhibited unique personalities. Some have been more headstrong than others, some have been easier to train, some have been exuberant retrievers, but all have been loveable and loving. It was that final trait that sealed the deal.

As a result, Milo is now officially a Winkeler.

In many ways the first week has been just what we anticipated.

There have been too many, “Oh my God he is so cute” moments to count. We have laughed out loud at his antics. We’ve been thrilled that he has taken to basic training – he already sits on command with amazing regularity. Thankfully, he sleeps through the night without whining. And, I can’t tell you how many times the sound of galloping puppy feet has brought a smile to my face.

But we’ve got a chewer. A chewer of high order.

This guy might be part beaver. And, those puppy teeth … Gillette and Schick need that technology. If we can keep him occupied for the next two years, we might be able to salvage the house.

On the other hand, he’s already developed those endearing qualities that will make us fast friends as we grow old together.

He curls up between my feet when I work at the computer. When we watch television at night, he shuttles between our chairs, keeping us both company. He exhibits that playful nature that makes puppies irresistible.

And, of course, he has the look. Dog owners know what I’m talking about. When they get into mischief and you try to reprimand them, they cock their head to one side, raise their brows slightly as if to say, “Who? Me? You must be mistaken.”

The journey has begun.