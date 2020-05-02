Outdoors Column | It is up to us to act responsibly

It’s good to see the State of Illinois has opened some state parks on a limited basis.
Four parks in each of the IDNR’s five regions have re-opened on a limited basis. Campgrounds, visitors centers, some picnic areas will remain closed. The parks that are currently open in Southern Illinois are Giant City, Fort Massac, Wayne Fitzgerrell and Stephen A. Forbes.
They are among the most visited parks in the region.
Actually, I thought the state would go in the opposite direction, opening smaller venues first, places that don’t normally draw large crowds. However, it was brought to my attention that the state wanted to concentrate on parks that had flush toilets and running water, making it possible for visitors to wash their hands.
That makes sense.
Hopefully, the opening of the parks, even on a limited basis, will take some pressure off federal areas that have been jam packed at times. The Shawnee National Forest had to restrict access to Garden of the Gods and Bell Smith Springs because of crowding.
From personal experience, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Oakwood Bottoms and Inspiration Point have drawn sizable crowds. Fortunately, these venues are sprawling enough to allow visitors intent on practicing social distancing to find safe ways to enjoy nature.
This spring has been absolutely beautiful. We have had crisp mornings and a considerable amount of sunshine. Unlike recent years, spring has been a transition period. We didn’t go directly from 30-degree days to 85 degrees.
It has been cool and pleasant, making people antsy to get outside. Who can blame them? It has been difficult to stay at home, or at least severely restrict outside excursions. Personally, I’ve been dying to track the warbler migration at Glen O. Jones Lake and Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Staying away from Mermet Lake during the spring is particularly difficult. There is an indescribable thrill about seeing the prothonotary warblers flitting about the cypress branches, seeing the wood ducks swim among the tupelo and playing that inevitable game of leap frog with camera shy spotted sandpipers.
And, let’s be brutally honest. This is a stressful time for Americans. Many have lost their jobs, others are furloughed. Kids are out of school. People are bored, looking for something, anything, to get out of the house.
Nature is a wonderful escape. Watching the world re-awaken around us can make your troubles disappear, at least temporarily. Those carefree moments, that bit of wonder, can be vital to our mental health.
At least for me, it’s incredibly cathartic.
However, with the IDNR lifting restrictions, it is up to us to act responsibly.
The coronavirus remains a threat to our well-being. If you choose to visit one of the re-opened parks, please restrict your gatherings to immediate family. If you visit boardwalks or small walking trails where close contact with other visitors is inevitable, please wear facemasks.
I suspect that the parks could be closed rapidly if people don’t take a common sense approach to visitation.
Hopefully, if the initial re-opening phase is successful, the barricades will be removed from smaller venues as well.
All of us have sacrificed for two months. With the exception of a few hot spots, the region has been spared the ravages of the disease. Now is not the time to start acting irresponsibly. Let’s move forward with caution so that we can maintain that momentum.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
