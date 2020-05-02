Outdoors Column | It is up to us to act responsibly

This spring has been absolutely beautiful. We have had crisp mornings and a considerable amount of sunshine. Unlike recent years, spring has been a transition period. We didn’t go directly from 30-degree days to 85 degrees.

It has been cool and pleasant, making people antsy to get outside. Who can blame them? It has been difficult to stay at home, or at least severely restrict outside excursions. Personally, I’ve been dying to track the warbler migration at Glen O. Jones Lake and Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Staying away from Mermet Lake during the spring is particularly difficult. There is an indescribable thrill about seeing the prothonotary warblers flitting about the cypress branches, seeing the wood ducks swim among the tupelo and playing that inevitable game of leap frog with camera shy spotted sandpipers.

And, let’s be brutally honest. This is a stressful time for Americans. Many have lost their jobs, others are furloughed. Kids are out of school. People are bored, looking for something, anything, to get out of the house.

Nature is a wonderful escape. Watching the world re-awaken around us can make your troubles disappear, at least temporarily. Those carefree moments, that bit of wonder, can be vital to our mental health.