Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A brief healing period for our environment

Yet, as you read this, President Trump is undermining emission standards, something even the automobile industry opposes.

During this shelter at home period, all of us have additional time on our hands. This is a good time to write your representatives and senators and remind them that it makes no sense to put more poison into our air. We don’t want coal mines dumping waste and polluted water into our rivers and lakes.

Our earth has proven to be resilient over the centuries. However, there is always a tipping point. Right now, the planet is telling us it is not too late to clean up our act. In light of virus running roughshod over mankind, why would we not listen to the voice of nature?

Frankly, I’ve never truly understood why environmentalism is a political issue.

My parents impressed on me at an early age to keep my room clean. Failure to do so meant dire consequences. Most of us learned those same lessons, yet, we show little regard for the environment. Cleaning up the planet can begin with small steps – bring your litter home rather than tossing it out the window, purchase high-mileage cars rather than gas guzzlers.