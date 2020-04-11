Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A brief healing period for our environment

With much of the world sheltering in place, some amazing things are happening.
The smog cloud engulfing Los Angeles has dissipated. The canals of Venice have cleansed themselves to the point that dolphins are present, something that hasn’t happened in our lifetimes. The clearing of the atmosphere in China is evident from space.
Climate deniers take note: Human activity has a profound effect on our environment. Our actions have macro, as well as micro, effects on the natural world.
It's rare that the law of unintended consequences brings good news. This data, although obtained inadvertently, should spur all of us, particularly world leaders, to take note.
Unfortunately, this is 2020. That’s not going to happen in the United States, not with Donald J. Trump as president. Trump continues to undo environmental regulations put in place by every president from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama.
It doesn’t hurt to remind climate science deniers, who somehow claim to be conservative, that the Clean Water and Clean Air acts were signed by President Nixon. I’m certainly not making the case that Nixon was a tree hugger, but he did sign the acts into law.
And, the Clean Water and Clean Air acts had positive effects. The Great Lakes cleansed themselves over time. Other presidents built on the Clean Air Act to limit automobile emissions and upgrade mileage requirements for motor vehicles.
Yet, as you read this, President Trump is undermining emission standards, something even the automobile industry opposes.
During this shelter at home period, all of us have additional time on our hands. This is a good time to write your representatives and senators and remind them that it makes no sense to put more poison into our air. We don’t want coal mines dumping waste and polluted water into our rivers and lakes.
Our earth has proven to be resilient over the centuries. However, there is always a tipping point. Right now, the planet is telling us it is not too late to clean up our act. In light of virus running roughshod over mankind, why would we not listen to the voice of nature?
Frankly, I’ve never truly understood why environmentalism is a political issue.
My parents impressed on me at an early age to keep my room clean. Failure to do so meant dire consequences. Most of us learned those same lessons, yet, we show little regard for the environment. Cleaning up the planet can begin with small steps – bring your litter home rather than tossing it out the window, purchase high-mileage cars rather than gas guzzlers.
Over the past four decades I’ve spent countless hours in the woods and on the waters in Southern Illinois. Many, certainly not all, of the people who have shared their hunting and fishing experiences with me view environmentalists negatively.
That I will never understand.
If a person loves to hunt or fish, it should be readily apparently that a healthy environment is a basic requirement for their avocation.
It’s become clear that we cannot leave cleaning up the earth to the politicians – particularly in 2020. And, the current inadvertent cleansing shows us we all have a role in this. If we all do our part, good things will happen. Particularly if we get any leadership from the top.
Unfortunately, scientists are saying the current cleansing is likely to be short-lived when the world returns to what passes for normal. However, with all this time on our hands I’d like to think we can all reflect and reap some good from the pandemic.
