Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A cautionary tale of woe

The good news is -- I didn’t have a stroke. The bad news is -- I’m an idiot.
This ridiculous tale of woe began when my alarm clock went off at 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday. With the warbler migration in full swing, I wanted to arrive at Glen O. Jones Lake somewhere around 7 a.m.
The first few minutes of the morning went fine. I popped out of bed, got dressed and walked out to the driveway to fetch The Southern Illinoisan. After pouring a glass of tea I sat at the kitchen counter to read the paper.
My vision was a bit fuzzy, but that sometimes happens in the morning. It normally clears in 10-15 minutes.
Fast forward 20 minutes, I arrived at Glen O. Jones right on schedule and the birding was fantastic. The weather was a bit chilly, but the sun was shining and birds were active. However, during the course of the morning I noticed my eyes still weren’t focusing properly.
On the other hand, my vision through the binoculars was fine and the fuzziness did nothing to hamper my camera work.
About two hours into the excursion I arrived at the top of a hill where a blooming tulip poplar stands adjacent to a sizable cedar tree. The previous day the two trees had been a conduit for warblers, and given similar weather conditions I expected the same.
Within about 10 minutes of staring at the top of the trees I began to feel light-headed. Initially, I thought the severe angle of my neck was creating oxygen deprivation to my brain. (I wish that were truly the excuse.) I took a brief break from birding, looking down at the ground for several minutes, but only got dizzier.
In addition to the dizziness, nausea set in. Since both of my parents were stroke victims, I started to get worried. Despite the excellent birding, I decided to cut my losses and head back to the car.
Sitting down in the vehicle felt marginally better, but the light-headedness remained. It took several minutes before I obtained a phone signal and a quick Google search confirmed that blurry vision and nausea could be signs of a stroke.
I considered driving myself right to the emergency room, but opted to go home first -- thank God. Once home, I explained the situation to my wife. She immediately had me take some aspirin. We took my temperature, blood oxygen level and blood pressure.
Everything appeared normal, but I still felt awful.
Since my vital signs were fine, I decided to rest on the couch for a few minutes. It felt better to recline, but the world was still out of focus.
“It couldn’t hurt to clean my glasses,” I thought. Grabbing the glass cleaner and cloth, I wiped the right lens clean. Then, when tried to wipe the left lens, my fingers went right through the frame.
There was no left lens.
At that instant it dawned on me that I had knocked my glasses off the nightstand when I got out of bed. A few seconds later I fished the missing lens from beneath the nightstand.
I popped the lens back into the frame and wiped it clean. Voila! My vision cleared. Within 10 minutes, the light-headedness and nausea disappeared.
It was a miracle recovery.
Sitting there laughing at my stupidity, I had a sobering thought: What if I had gone to the emergency room complaining of stroke symptoms due to a missing lens?
It would have been mortifying. And, I’m fairly certain insurance wouldn’t have covered it.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
