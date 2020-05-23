Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A cautionary tale of woe

Within about 10 minutes of staring at the top of the trees I began to feel light-headed. Initially, I thought the severe angle of my neck was creating oxygen deprivation to my brain. (I wish that were truly the excuse.) I took a brief break from birding, looking down at the ground for several minutes, but only got dizzier.

In addition to the dizziness, nausea set in. Since both of my parents were stroke victims, I started to get worried. Despite the excellent birding, I decided to cut my losses and head back to the car.

Sitting down in the vehicle felt marginally better, but the light-headedness remained. It took several minutes before I obtained a phone signal and a quick Google search confirmed that blurry vision and nausea could be signs of a stroke.

I considered driving myself right to the emergency room, but opted to go home first -- thank God. Once home, I explained the situation to my wife. She immediately had me take some aspirin. We took my temperature, blood oxygen level and blood pressure.

Everything appeared normal, but I still felt awful.

Since my vital signs were fine, I decided to rest on the couch for a few minutes. It felt better to recline, but the world was still out of focus.