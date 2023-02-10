This past week I watched one of most spectacular outdoor events I’ve ever seen from the comfort of my home.

A high school classmate I haven’t seen in 25 years reached out to me Thursday. As is my habit, I paced around the house during the entire conversation. (I’m not sure I survived before cell phones.)

While walking down the hall to the guest bedroom something swooped into the patio from above. It took me a second to realize that a Cooper’s hawk had attacked the suet feeder hanging on the patio fence.

The bird took an odd angle of attack, at one point its wingspan blotted out the entire window. And, the hawk hit the feeder, claws first, with such force that the fence seemed to shake with the impact.

After a second or two the hawk sprang back from the feeder. It disappeared from view for a moment. I didn’t think it had flown away, a fact that was verified as I stepped up to the window. There, on the ground, just a few feet from me, sat the Cooper’s hawk.

It glared up at me with a cold look that can’t begin to be described. It was as if the bird was saying, “I’m going to have dinner right here and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

And, it wasn’t a momentary glance. The hawk held its ground for a good 10-15 seconds before it attempted to fly away. When the bird took off, a songbird, I’m guessing a dark-eyed junco, escaped from the hawk’s grasp.

The would-be dinner flew quickly, albeit erratically, to this year’s Christmas tree. I placed the Christmas tree in the patio for additional cover for feeding birds.

The presence of the Christmas tree probably saved the life of the junco, assuming the hawk’s talons didn’t inflict mortal wounds. The bird flew to the heart of the tree, which would be impenetrable to the larger Cooper’s hawk.

In any case, the junco was never seen again.

In the meantime, the Cooper’s hawk circled back for a quick look before flying away. The hawk screeched loudly as it made its exit. I’m assuming the hawk’s final words, if translated into English, would be deemed not safe for work.

I have seen Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks in the neighborhood for several years. Several months ago we saw a sharp-shinned hawk unsuccessfully attempt to pluck a house finch off a crepe myrtle. About a year ago my brother was strafed by a Cooper’s hawk while sitting in our carport.

My next-door neighbor has seen hawks pluck mourning doves off his fence, but this was the first close-range attack I’ve witnessed.

It was a chilling, yet fascinating moment. In the meantime, the sounds I made must have been alarming to my old classmate. He inquired about my well-being just after the attack.

There were no long-term ill-effects, although I’m certain my heart rate was elevated for the next several minutes.