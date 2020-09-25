Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A fantastic morning in the wild

Last week I found myself walking the shore alone. I had just spotted a warbler in an oak tree. My mind was flipping over the Rolodex of mental images of birds, trying to identify the fall migrant. At the same time my eyes were scouring the edge of the rip rap, trying to spot feeding sandpipers before my presence spooked them.

Despite the sandpiper search, my eyes were magically drawn to a great egret sunning in the branches of a cypress tree across the bay. The bird’s sun-drenched plumage created a white hole from which I couldn’t divert my eyes.

Still trying to identify the warbler mentally while on the lookout for sandpipers but looking at an egret, I became aware of a song sparrow incessantly scolding me. Apparently, I had come a little too close for comfort. If that wasn’t enough, the chattering of belted kingfishers strafing the water finally pulled my eyes away from the egret.

Despite still feeling totally relaxed, I was aware my mind was spinning out of control – my mental tachometer was entering the red zone. The informational overload eventually wrenched me back to an in the moment consciousness and I felt like a computer trying to process too many commands at once.

To compensate, I stopped in my tracks, inhaled deeply and allowed myself to drink in the moment once again.