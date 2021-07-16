Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A Florida fix

It’s a long, hot story, but I found myself in Florida last week.
Florida was a common spring destination for my family for many years – until COVID.
COVID kept us close to home for more than 15 months. There were some good things about that – getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for more than a year was quite relaxing. In fact, there have been times in the past month when I’ve longed for those days of peace and quiet.
But, I did miss those Florida trips.
It’s not so much the state itself – Florida is too flat and sandy for my tastes. And, given my complexion, going to the beach is akin to sitting in a microwave.
I missed the wildlife, specifically the wading and shore birds.
Granted, climate change is pushing more and more of those birds northward. Prior to leaving Illinois for Florida, I had spotted little blue herons, cattle egrets and snowy egrets in Southern Illinois. Birding websites were also posting photos of anhingas and common moorhens from various locations in the region.
While little blue herons and snowy egrets are becoming more common around home, there is nothing like going to the source.
In that case, Florida did not disappoint.
We had barely crossed the state line when several large white birds were spotted sailing over I-75. They turned out to be cattle egrets. I had spotted several in Southern Illinois earlier this year, but took their “Welcome to Florida” gesture as a good sign.
Shortly after the cattle egrets offered their salute, a glance at the gas gauge showed a stop with in order. While pumping gas, I as harassed by a number of boat grackles looking for a handout. I’m sure the grackles are little more than a nuisance to Florida residents, but they brought a knowing smile to my face.
Once we got back on the road, another large white bird flew across the highway. I believe it was a white ibis, but I only got a glancing look. And, a few more miles down the road an anhinga was drying its feathers.
When we got up the next morning we were sitting on our porch having breakfast when four sandhill cranes came walking by. We sat and watched these magnificent creatures feed for nearly an hour. Sometime during the course of breakfast, a swallow-tailed kite swooped just overhead.
We saw all these species, many of them at quite close range, without making any effort to find them. They came to us.
Much of the next five days was spent actively searching out the wildlife. Like any hunting adventure, there were some hits and also some missed.