Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A Florida fix

We had barely crossed the state line when several large white birds were spotted sailing over I-75. They turned out to be cattle egrets. I had spotted several in Southern Illinois earlier this year, but took their “Welcome to Florida” gesture as a good sign.

Shortly after the cattle egrets offered their salute, a glance at the gas gauge showed a stop with in order. While pumping gas, I as harassed by a number of boat grackles looking for a handout. I’m sure the grackles are little more than a nuisance to Florida residents, but they brought a knowing smile to my face.

Once we got back on the road, another large white bird flew across the highway. I believe it was a white ibis, but I only got a glancing look. And, a few more miles down the road an anhinga was drying its feathers.

When we got up the next morning we were sitting on our porch having breakfast when four sandhill cranes came walking by. We sat and watched these magnificent creatures feed for nearly an hour. Sometime during the course of breakfast, a swallow-tailed kite swooped just overhead.

We saw all these species, many of them at quite close range, without making any effort to find them. They came to us.