Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A minute of pure hummingbird magic

Wrong.

The hummingbird sat down, goodness they have tiny feet, at the edge of the feeder and took a long drink. The little bird sat upright for a split second, then dove back for a second helping.

With that, she started up the engines. I figured that would be it, but I was wrong again.

The bird visited each of the tiny ports. At one point, I could actually feel her wings beating against my tee shirt.

In the meantime, my wife was still at the kitchen sink, putting away the sugar and measuring cups. I wanted to holler or signal in some manner, but I also didn’t want to chase away the hummingbird. It was a minute of pure magic.

This wasn’t the first time I’d had such a close encounter with a flying object.

Last winter I lured a couple of pine siskins into eating out of my hand. However, that was active provocation on my part … I stood next to the feeder with a hand full of seeds. I also snatched a white-throated sparrow off a window ledge in my garage, but that was part of a rescue mission.

This hummingbird came to me of her own free will, and stuck around.

I’d like to say video exists. It would be something really cool to show people.