Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A most unlikely encounter

The last rays of sunlight were filtering through the hickories and oaks when a barred owl hooted in the distance.

Within seconds, another owl joined in and possibly a third. It had been a hot, sticky day and the spirited banter of the owls was the only thing breaking the silence of the impending sunset.

Speaking in hushed tones, I told my wife it would be nice if one of the owls would fly into our compound. Despite hearing owls on multiple occasions this spring, I had yet to actually see one.

Alas, the owl conversation died out as quickly as it began. The owls apparently went their separate ways, none of them toward us. It was another opportunity lost.

Fast forward 15 hours and move 100 miles south and a most unlikely encounter with an owl played out.

Upon returning home from our impromptu camping trip, it was obvious all our plants needed water … and quickly. After carrying our gear inside, I walked out the front door to place a sprinkler between two large planters.

While stepping off the porch, a fairly large bird flew from a low branch on one of the massive oak trees that dominate our front yard. The bird was large, almost the size of a hawk, but its shape and flight pattern were wrong for a hawk.