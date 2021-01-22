Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A Saturday at Crab Orchard Lake

After a sigh of resignation, I flopped back in bed with every intention to sleep for another hour or so. Didn’t work. The eyes would close, but the mind was restless. After five minutes of flopping around like a fish on the bank, I got up.

A few minutes later, I was westbound on Route 13, hoping Williamson County received a more substantial allotment of snow than we had. Alas, that wasn’t the case. Some snow had gathered, but as the sun got higher in the sky the meager accumulation was already disappearing.

Fortunately, Crab Orchard didn’t disappoint. It turned out to be not only an outstanding morning for wildlife viewing, but some of the critters proved to be downright cooperative photographic subjects.

As is always the case, deer were everywhere. They roamed the open fields, nibbling at the few green blades of grass. They walked haltingly though the more wooded areas, staring suspiciously as the car slowed.

Hooded mergansers, shovelers, mallards and ruddy ducks dotted the surface of the lake, a gorgeous female common merganser rested quietly on a log. And, the songbirds – they were everywhere. Cardinals flitting across Refuge Drive, song sparrows singing in the underbrush.

But, it was a downy woodpecker and a flock of northern shovelers that stole the morning.