Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A Saturday at Crab Orchard Lake

Crawling out of bed at 6:15 a.m. last Saturday and making my way to the bedroom window, I couldn’t believe the sense of anticipation.
The previous evening’s weather report left me with the impression that the ground would be covered with a thin blanket of snow. Normally, snow is about as welcome as a root canal or colonoscopy. Today was different.
The alarm was set for 6:30 a.m., but the anticipation woke me early like a kid on Christmas Day or a third-grader hoping for a snow day. The plan was to arrive at Crab Orchard Lake just after sunrise to capture wildlife in the snow to the soft early morning light.
Sunshine seems to be at a premium this winter. Most days are gray and cloudy. Snow would provide a much-needed antidote to the gray. Everything is prettier when photographed in the snow.
Cardinals seem to pop out of the picture when perched on a snowy branch. The blue of an eastern bluebird is particularly rich when contrasted by snow. The translucence of turkey feathers take on a brighter sheen when walking in a snowy field.
And, adding a layer of snow really brings deer photographs to light.
Suffice it to say anticipation was running high.
Pulling the blinds open revealed a huge disappointment. There was a bit of snow on the ground. With a bit of diligence I might have been able to fashion a couple of snowballs from the accumulation on the front yard.
After a sigh of resignation, I flopped back in bed with every intention to sleep for another hour or so. Didn’t work. The eyes would close, but the mind was restless. After five minutes of flopping around like a fish on the bank, I got up.
A few minutes later, I was westbound on Route 13, hoping Williamson County received a more substantial allotment of snow than we had. Alas, that wasn’t the case. Some snow had gathered, but as the sun got higher in the sky the meager accumulation was already disappearing.
Fortunately, Crab Orchard didn’t disappoint. It turned out to be not only an outstanding morning for wildlife viewing, but some of the critters proved to be downright cooperative photographic subjects.
As is always the case, deer were everywhere. They roamed the open fields, nibbling at the few green blades of grass. They walked haltingly though the more wooded areas, staring suspiciously as the car slowed.
Hooded mergansers, shovelers, mallards and ruddy ducks dotted the surface of the lake, a gorgeous female common merganser rested quietly on a log. And, the songbirds – they were everywhere. Cardinals flitting across Refuge Drive, song sparrows singing in the underbrush.
But, it was a downy woodpecker and a flock of northern shovelers that stole the morning.
A male downy lit on a downed branch on my final circuit. He leapt to the ground as the car window lowered. For the next 10 minutes, he picked and scratched at the grass, searching for breakfast. Basking in the sunlight, he turned in every direction like a veteran model.
When oncoming traffic forced a move, a pair of mallards caught my eye, but moved on rapidly. However, a nearby commotion in the water proved to be a group of 7-8 shovelers, swimming in tight circles as they do when they’re feeding.
The shovelers were no more than 15 feet from the bank and oblivious to traffic. It was like watching a National Geographic special on television. I was torn between just watching and taking photographs of these stunning creatures.
Of course, the camera won out. And, the pictures turned out fine – even without snow.
