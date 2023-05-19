When the phone rang I was in a blissful state of semi-sleep.

We’ve all been there – sprawled out on the couch, warm, comfortable, thoughts drifting in and out of reality. It’s that state where you are still aware of sights and sounds, but the remainder of reality has been obscured.

In fact, the ringtone cycled through a couple times before I realized what was happening.

Through that semi-conscious state I heard my neighbor’s voice.

“Les, this is Bob,” the deep clear voice said. “I’ve been sitting in my living room watching birds pummel the holly tree across the street for about an hour. What kind of birds would they be?”

Somewhere between the words “pummel” and “holly tree” the picture came into focus.

We have lived in this neighborhood since 1988 and I had only witnessed this phenomenon once before. I knew immediately what it was, but I hedged my bets.

“I’m almost positive it’s cedar waxwings,” I said into the phone. “I’ll go check it out.”

I had barely cleared the front porch when my suspicions were confirmed.

The holly tree in question was quivering with activity. There were steady streams of birds flying from the holly to the tower oaks in my front yard and the massive gum tree in a neighbor’s yard. It was a feeding frenzy that you’d really have to see to believe.

Despite the fact that no one, or nothing, was getting hurt, the activity can justifiably be described as violent.

Waxwings from the oaks and gum trees would descend to the holly at high speed. They’re landings would cause the small branches to shake, then they’d pluck the berries from the tree in a quick motion. After snagging a berry or two, they’d bolt from the holly and head to higher ground to eat their treasure.

And, this wasn’t the work of 10-15 birds. I’m guessing there were 150-200 birds participating in this spectacle.

It was difficult to judge just how many birds were in the tree at once, except when a pedestrian or bicyclist would pass by on the street. Then, dozens of birds would flush from the holly at once, seeking shelter in the larger trees.

As soon as the coast was clear, the waxwings started making their way back toward the holly tree. In less than a minute, the small tree would be quivering with activity again.

As I said earlier, I had witnessed this feeding frenzy a couple of years ago. It left an indelible impression on me. I was pleased to learn that my perception hadn’t been exaggerated by time.

I stayed outside and watched the birds feed for 30 minutes or so. By the time I retreated indoors, there were just a few clumps of berries located on the lowest branches next to the house. However, I couldn’t shake the mental picture from my mind.

Just before dark I stepped outside.

By now, there were no signs of bird activity. I walked across the street and saw the holly tree had been picked clean.

The ravenous horde had moved on.