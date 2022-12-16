Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A tedious and time-consuming process to sort through photos

It was a gradual process, as aging frequently is.

Doing anything on the computer, whether writing a column or editing a picture was a source of frustration.

At dinner one evening, I mentioned the situation to a friend.

“How old is your computer?” he asked.

“It’s not that old,” I said. “Maybe 5-6 years.”

That statement was met with raised eyebrows.

“Yeah, OK, I heard it,” I said.

Nothing more needed to be said. It was clear a new computer was in my future.

Fast forward to last week where I found myself at a computer store. One of the store technicians was transferring data from the old computer to my new one.

“Are you a photographer?” she asked.

While I don’t consider myself a photographer, I volunteered that I take a lot of pictures. She then opened the settings to storage. It showed that photographs were eating up basically all the memory on the new computer.

When it comes to photos, I’m a hoarder. I hate to delete anything because … well, you just never know.

However, she made it quite clear. Clean up my act or else.

Actually, I had spent the previous couple weeks purging files. I had deleted nearly 8,000 images. That seemed like a lot, and that was after cleaning up just a third of my files.

So, I’ve spent the past couple weeks going through about 35,000 photographs, hitting the delete button another 12,000 times. It’s been a painful experience. Each deletion felt like a paper cut.

On the other hand, the process has been enlightening.

The first thing I learned? My computer wasn’t 5-6 years old. I had purchased it in 2014. That probably qualifies as an antique in computer years.

Wading through the photos allowed me to revisit vacations, birthdays, Christmas' through the years and dozens of wildlife photo safaris. It felt as though my life was flashing before my eyes.

The exercise rekindled memories of Yosemite National Park, Crater Lake, Glacier National Park, the Everglades and a memorable trip to Nova Scotia.

It also reminded me how my equipment has improved over the years.

There were photos of white-headed woodpeckers, western tanagers and red-naped sapsuckers from Yosemite that were taken with a 300-mm lens that came with the camera. I’d love to have a do-over on those.

There was also an ill-fated trip to the Everglades where it seemed 75% of my photos were out of focus. By out of focus I don’t mean a bit soft, I mean they looked like Monet paintings.

But, the regrets were few.

Sifting through the photos allowed me to re-live a whaling trip in Nova Scotia. We were so close to these magnificent creatures you could smell their breath. For the record, they could have used a bottle of Listerine.

I’d forgotten about a series of black bear photos that we had taken near Voyageurs’ National Park in Minnesota.

The Crater Lake photos? I think Crater Lake is the single most beautiful sight I’ve ever seen. The blue of the water is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in nature.

Finally, there were all the photos I’ve taken within a few miles of my home. It’s incredible when you think of it – whooping cranes, bald eagles, king rails, wood storks and white-winged doves.

Although the process was tedious and time-consuming, there is a built in challenge – fill the computer with photos again. I’m working on it.