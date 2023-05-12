Despite a brief thunderstorm, the two-hour drive from my home to Carlyle Lake’s Hazlet State Park had been pleasant.

The conversation was lively. There was little traffic, but plenty of laughs.

Regardless, it felt good to step from the cab of John Wallace’s pickup truck. The fields surrounding the roads leading to the park were filled with standing water. The ditches carrying run-off to the lake were running, indicating Carlyle had received significant precipitation early in the morning.

The rain-laden clouds had since moved to the east, leaving a bright blue sky punctuated by a few fluffy wisps of white. There was a hint of a breeze, carrying a satisfying touch of cool. It was like the world had been spritzed with Febreze.

Walking around the small parking lot, getting the kinks out of my legs, I couldn’t help notice how bright the world appeared. The yellow wild flowers blooming all around us seemed to have a vibrant quality about them, especially when contrasted against the black, muddy soil. The softly adorned cypress trees seemed to be a brighter shade of green than I remembered.

It was almost as if Wallace’s pickup truck had delivered us to Oz, but there was no yellow-brick road, just the narrow oil and chip park road.

In the meantime, the raspy squawks of red-winged blackbirds filled the air, accompanied by the singing of cardinals and the warbling of several species of migratory songbird.

It was almost as if the new day was allowing the world to reboot and start anew.

Standing there amidst these familiar sight, sounds and sensations was a wonderful reminder of how beautiful the world is after a shower. That feeling, those sounds, the sights, they’re all things we’re familiar with, but it is a unique pleasure each time you experience them.

That moment would have been enough to carry the day, but, fortunately for us, it was just the beginning.

We had set aside about four hours for a birding expedition. In my mind, I figured we’d walk the small nature trail at Hazlet, it’s probably less than a half-mile, spend some time at the Carlyle Lake spillway, then head over to Dam East before leaving for an evening engagement.

My calculations were well off the mark, thanks to the graciousness of Mother Nature. We never left the small nature trail.

During that brief, in terms of distance, walk, we saw red-headed woodpeckers, great-crested flycatchers, Baltimore orioles, orchard orioles, indigo buntings, yellow warblers, phoebes as well as several species of sparrows.

The array of colors, the richness of the birdsongs and the lush vegetation we experienced turned the hours into seconds. When someone checked their phone, we realized our time for wildlife viewing had evaporated.

It was a bittersweet moment when we realized time had caught up with us, not because we didn’t get to see the other areas of the lake, but because our time in nature had passed.

Monday was a beautiful day to be alive.