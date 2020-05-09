Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A weekend escape to Winkeler’s Bend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darkness had nearly enveloped the small compound at Winkeler’s Bend last Friday when I walked to the cabin to fetch a flashlight.

Before returning to the campfire, I stood on the small deck momentarily to admire the sun’s last gasp. The final rays filtering through the tall oaks on the Washington County side of the river streaked the swirling water below me.

A few coyotes howled in the distance and the incessant singing of songbirds had been replaced by the occasional hoots of a barred owl.

I was just about to descend the steps when a phoebe landed in a branch nearby. The phoebe had provided entertainment most of the day with its curious feeding pattern.

It would dart out from somewhere beneath the cabin to the branch. Every few seconds the phoebe would bolt from its perch, snatch an insect out of midair, then return to the branch. After thinning the insect herd in that vicinity, the phoebe moved about 20 yards to a metal pole holding a bird house.

The phoebe used the pole as his base of operations for several minutes before darting back toward the cabin. The scenario was replayed dozens of times during the day. And, it was the final thing I noticed before the forest went totally dark.

Fast forward about 11 hours.