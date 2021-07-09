Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A wonderful Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July weekend unfolded nearly perfectly.
We spent Saturday night at a low-key party with friends, enjoying good food, drink and company while basking in the unseasonably cool temperatures. Some even watched the backyard fireworks display in sweatshirts or jackets.
The Fourth proved to be a perfect low-key Sunday at home, lounging around, watching baseball.
Late in the afternoon we decided to take in a movie. It was a momentous occasion. Due to the pandemic, we hadn’t stepped inside a movie theater since at least February 2020.
The movie, “Cruella”, was excellent.
It was such a great day, we decided to get ice cream on the way home. While waiting in line for our treats, we couldn’t help but notice that Harrisburg’s fireworks display was just beginning. We drove to the other side of town, found a quiet side street and sat in the dark watching fireworks and eating ice cream in the dark.
It doesn’t get more idyllically American than that. Where is Norman Rockwell when you need him?
The perfect day was coming to a close when we pulled into our driveway. We were still discussing the performances of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson when the front of the car nosed into the carport.
An animal scurrying across my path caused me to step on the brakes.
There was no cause for concern … yet. There are a number of feral cats living in the neighborhood. And, there is a well-fed ground hog that haunts our alley, neither of which are any cause for alarm.
At first glance, this creature in our backyard appeared to be a feral cat. The second glance, which is still imprinted on my memory, showed a familiar black-and-white pattern. SKUNK!
We watched silently as the skunk ambled the width of our driveway. He, or she, didn’t seem concerned about our presence. It proceeded across the carport as if it knew exactly where it was going and disappeared into a line of hydrangea bushes, immediately adjacent to the side door.
“I’m not getting out of the car yet,” my wife said anxiously.
Getting out of the car wasn’t even a consideration at that point.
“There might be another one,” Judy said, articulating my verbatim thoughts.
We sat for several minutes, fully expecting more skunks to appear. In the meantime, I weighed all of the bad options we faced.
Option 1: The side door. The hydrangeas are dense. The skunk could easily have been hiding right next to the door and we’d never see it.
Option 2: Going around the house via the back porch. My wife is a retired florist. Our back porch is a jungle. There are more than a dozen large potted plants, providing plenty of cover for hiding skunks. And, the skunk we saw had come from the porch.
Option 3: Cutting through the backyard. Flower beds and more potted plants, as well as nooks and crannies galore, to conceal a skunk.
Finally, I sucked it up. I walked slowly through the carport, hoping the diffused light from my cellphone flashlight would be enough to see a skunk. The scariest moments were trying to find the key – I know, should have done that in the car – while standing between the hydrangeas at the side door.
We bolted through the door to safety, utterly relieved not to have a more memorable Fourth of July.