Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A wonderful Fourth of July weekend

An animal scurrying across my path caused me to step on the brakes.

There was no cause for concern … yet. There are a number of feral cats living in the neighborhood. And, there is a well-fed ground hog that haunts our alley, neither of which are any cause for alarm.

At first glance, this creature in our backyard appeared to be a feral cat. The second glance, which is still imprinted on my memory, showed a familiar black-and-white pattern. SKUNK!

We watched silently as the skunk ambled the width of our driveway. He, or she, didn’t seem concerned about our presence. It proceeded across the carport as if it knew exactly where it was going and disappeared into a line of hydrangea bushes, immediately adjacent to the side door.

“I’m not getting out of the car yet,” my wife said anxiously.

Getting out of the car wasn’t even a consideration at that point.

“There might be another one,” Judy said, articulating my verbatim thoughts.

We sat for several minutes, fully expecting more skunks to appear. In the meantime, I weighed all of the bad options we faced.