Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: An adventure at Mermet Lake

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, nature is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.

The better part of three days was spent at Mermet Lake last week. Each of those three days was filled with incredible wildlife sightings. And, each day the sightings were markedly different.

The first day was turtle day.

Apparently, it’s egg laying season for several turtle species, particularly the soft-shelled variety. We were driving along the north bank of the lake when we pulled next to a huge soft-shelled turtle laying eggs. Soft-shelled turtles get to be pretty large, but I’m not sure this specimen would have fit into my wheelbarrow.

Normally, soft-shelled turtles are amazingly skittish. Perhaps this turtle was an exception to the rule. More likely, she couldn’t be distracted from the task at hand.

We pulled even with the turtle. She didn’t budge. We took dozens of frames. She didn’t budge. We drove on and looked in the rearview mirror and finally saw her slide down the rocks into the shallow waters of Mermet Lake.