Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: An adventure at Mermet Lake

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, nature is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.
The better part of three days was spent at Mermet Lake last week. Each of those three days was filled with incredible wildlife sightings. And, each day the sightings were markedly different.
The first day was turtle day.
Apparently, it’s egg laying season for several turtle species, particularly the soft-shelled variety. We were driving along the north bank of the lake when we pulled next to a huge soft-shelled turtle laying eggs. Soft-shelled turtles get to be pretty large, but I’m not sure this specimen would have fit into my wheelbarrow.
Normally, soft-shelled turtles are amazingly skittish. Perhaps this turtle was an exception to the rule. More likely, she couldn’t be distracted from the task at hand.
We pulled even with the turtle. She didn’t budge. We took dozens of frames. She didn’t budge. We drove on and looked in the rearview mirror and finally saw her slide down the rocks into the shallow waters of Mermet Lake.
Several more soft-shelled turtles were spotted on the rest of the lap. None of the others were as large or laying eggs, but we probably spotted about a half-dozen of these prehistoric-looking creatures.
I was back at Mermet the following morning. I stopped at several of the same places – no soft-shelled turtles. I searched the shoreline in the same areas we had seen turtles the previous day – nothing.
It’s mind-boggling.
Two days later, I took another Mermet excursion. This turned out to be yellow-crowned night heron day.
Yellow-crowned night heron sightings in Southern Illinois are infrequent enough to me to be noteworthy. A couple weeks ago I thought I had spotted one of these birds in the flooded cypress and tupelo trees at the southwest corner of Mermet. However, by the time I stopped the car and backed up, the bird was nowhere to be seen.
The same scenario was nearly replayed this day. I caught a glimpse of the bird under the low-hanging branches of a cypress. When I backed up this time, the bird was staring intently into the shallow water, apparently perusing the breakfast menu.
I slipped out of the car and used it for cover. The bird never flinched. I took a couple photos before the heron lurched forward violently, snatched a small fish out of the water and flew off with his morning meal.
That bit of adventure merited another lap.
That decision was rewarded when two other yellow-crowned night herons were spotted at different areas of the lake.
Two of the three days resulted in wonderful photographs of raccoons. Raccoon photos are always a plus because the cuddly-looking creatures are largely nocturnal.
The first day we spotted three raccoons, a mother and two babies swimming across the north end of the lake. That area of the lake is covered with a thick layer of duckweed. Only the heads of the animals were visible as they swam right towards us.
Once they got out of the water, mom stood guard as the two youngsters made their way across the street.
The following day an adult raccoon was searching for food, swimming in one of the boat lanes in the duck hunting areas.
Over those three days, there was just one common denominator – the presence of an inordinate amount of great egrets. There is never a summer shortage of great egrets at Mermet, but this year there appears to be a bumper crop.
Three days. Three different adventures. One hundred reasons to go back.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan.