Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: An element of wonder to any day

However, it was a least tern we spotted at the White Tail Area, located on the northeast corner of the lake, that was the star of the day.

The White Tail Area consists of a series of small ponds and sub impoundments. It is a haven for waterfowl in the fall and winter. When the lake is low, it is an outstanding place to see pelicans and shorebirds. A word to the wise, if you’re targeting shorebirds, you’re probably going to need a spotting scope.

We walked the levees separating the ponds, looking for the best angles to view the terns, egrets and shorebirds. It was while standing at the edge of one of the small ponds that we spotted a small white bird circling overhead then diving face first into the water.

The bird was at the far end of the pond, flying so quickly and erratically it was difficult to get a sustained look through our binoculars. However, the size of the bird already had us speculating that we might be watching a least tern, a bird whose population is decreasing because of loss of nesting habitat.

Fortunately for us, the bird eventually worked its way to our side of the pond. In fact, it flew directly overhead a couple times, allowing us to check off several markers – the black-tipped wings, white and black mask and yellow bills.