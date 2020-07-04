Outdoors column | Les Winkeler: An interesting start, to say the least

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In many ways, the past six months have been the most interesting of my life.

I retired in December. Although I felt in my heart is was time, there were lingering doubts. Some people don’t adjust well. Several acquaintances went stir crazy and reentered the work force within months of retirement.

Granted, I still have my hand in the newspaper business, but filling the empty hours has not been an issue. I don’t know how I found time to work all those years.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, it intensified retirement.

Now, there were more empty hours and nowhere to go. After 40-year careers in labor intensive fields (my wife owned a floral business), we were thrust together in our home. We’ve probably spent more time together in the last six months than we have in the previous almost 44 years.

Turns out we made a good decision in 1976.

On the other hand, I’ll admit the closing of state parks was an issue early on. I’m fortunate enough to live near both Saline County Conservation Area and Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area. And, due to the pandemic both areas remained closed during the early part of spring migration.