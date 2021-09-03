Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: An update on Clean SoIL, an anti-litter movement

It’s been an interesting six months since Glenn Poshard and I hosted the kickoff meeting for Clean SoIL, an anti-litter movement, at Marion’s Veterans’ Airport.

Although it may not seem like it from the outside, a lot has happened. There have been setbacks and successes. There have been breathtaking steps forward and there has been the frustrations of inertia created by working with bureaucracies and government agencies.

However, the movement took a huge step forward last week.

After nearly six months in limbo, Clean SoIL was notified of its tax exempt status. That was a significant hurdle. It will allow us to solicit donations and grants to put a structure in place to fight Southern Illinois’ long-going battle with litter.

Yet, that notification is the tip of the iceberg.

The real news is that a working agreement that had been reached with Southern Illinois University became a reality with the hiring of a pair of graduate students, Katrina Medernach and Andrew Taylor, who will work with the Clean SoIL board on a daily basis to clean up Southern Illinois, and keep it clean.