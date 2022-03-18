Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Attending to the sandpiper's peent at Sahara Woods

Due to an odd set of circumstances that can’t readily be explained, I found myself seated in the car as the sun set over Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area one evening last week.

For some reason an unrelated comment in a random conversation earlier in the week set my mind into free-association mode. For reasons I can’t explain, an obscure comment got me to thinking about my futile attempts to photograph an American woodcock – a member of the sandpiper family that lives in wooded areas throughout Southern Illinois.

This illogical progression caused me to glance at the calendar. Seeing it was the first week of March, I realized it was a good time to listen for woodcocks “peenting.”

A peent is an odd buzzing sound created by the woodcock during courting season. The sound is reminiscent of the hand buzzers kids used prank their friends with. To hear a peent, go to this link: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/American_Woodcock/sounds

During the height of the mating season, the male “peents” every couple of seconds. The peent parade normally begins about sunset. Driven by the need to hear peenting, I pointed the car toward Sahara Woods as the sun dropped to the western horizon.

In previous years, woodcocks had been easy to locate. We simply drove to areas where grassy fields abutted wooded areas, rolled down our windows and listened.

On this evening, the woodcocks were playing hard to get. I stopped at 6-7 locations where we had heard the birds in previous years. Nothing.

Peent-deprived, I was about to head for home a defeated man. However, a beaver dam I recently discovered came to mind. It seemed like a perfect location – water at the edge of a grassy field, bordered by a stand of hardwoods.

The beaver dam is located just a few yards off the pavement. I pulled up to within 20 yards of the dam, rolled down the windows and cut the engine. Since I’ve been binge watching the Rockford Files, a 1970s television series about a private detective, it felt like being on a stakeout.

While waiting for my eyes to adjust to the gathering darkness, I took in the quiet sounds of the natural world. Water was spilling softly over the edge of the beaver dam. The white-throated and song sparrows I had seen in my headlights were still chirping softly, and a rufous-sided towhee called in the distance.

Then, there was another sound, a distinct rustling in the grass.

Turning slowly, I spied a massive beaver crawling out of the beaver pond. He crawled to the top of the levee and started nibbling on the dried grass. A glance through my binoculars showed the beaver wasn’t comfortable with this situation. He sensed my presence.

He glanced about nervously a couple times before dipping back into the pool. After giving one last look, he dove under the water and disappeared. I didn’t hear any type grunts or noises, but he must have alerted the other beavers in the area.

A short time later another beaver swam directly toward the dam and ducked beneath the water. Then, another unidentified critter, I’m guessing a mink or a muskrat swam by, crawled out of the pool and hurriedly scurried off into the underbrush.

Sitting there afraid to breathe, I congratulated myself on being able to witness this mini wildlife documentary. However, it soon dawned on me that I had yet to hear a woodcock.

My location was now just a couple hundred yards from a parking lot used by hunters. I drove the short distance, rolled down the windows and in the distance was the unmistakable sound of peenting – the sweet sound of success.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0