Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Betting on Shawnee National Forest

During the course of the past couple weeks I’ve had a number of conversations about seeking national park status for the Shawnee National Forest.

The conversations have involved a diverse array of people. And, to date, no one has been unilaterally opposed to the idea. Nearly everyone has an array of questions, as do I. Yet, everyone has expressed a degree of optimism and excitement.

Interestingly enough, nearly everyone approaches the possibility from a different perspective.

Economically, the national park designation could provide a major boost to the area. While changing the designation from national forest to national park won’t alter the beauty of Garden of the Gods, Bell Smith Springs or Little Grand Canyon, the national park moniker carries a level of gravitas that national forest lacks.

Case in point, during a fall visit to Great Smoky Mountain National Park this fall we based ourselves in Cherokee, N.C. While plotting out our trip, we noticed that Congaree National Park was just three hours south.

Congaree hasn’t changed locations, but the national park designation is relatively new, since 2003. Since another national park was that close, we decided to make the trip. It’s unlikely that would have happened if it were still Congaree Swamp National Monument.

In fact, visitation at Congaree has nearly quadrupled since it became a national park. Think what the additional tourism would mean to Murphysboro, Carbondale, Marion, Carterville, Harrisburg, Vienna, Anna-Jonesboro, Golconda and so on.

Others are seeking the new designation for the further environmental protections the national park designation provides. National parks are under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Interior. National Forests are administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If the Shawnee were declared a national park, the timber sales would halt. There would be no mineral extraction. The protection of the incredible resource to many of us take for granted would be a given, rather than a constant struggle.

That protection would not only protect the trees, but other sensitive plants, mammals, birds and amphibians. The Shawnee is a major stopping point for neotropical migrants as well as waterfowl on their semi-annual migrations.

Finally, there is also an element of prestige that a national park would bring to the region. Last face it, most of the time Southern Illinois makes national news, it has something to do with a natural disaster or the economic plight of the people who live here.

A collective ego boost would do us all some good.

As someone who has visited 25-plus national parks, the Shawnee compares favorably. No, it’s not as spectacular as some, but the diversity of the area makes it comparable to other parks. We have swamps, hills, lakes, rivers and streams, not to mention a rich history of Native Americans.

Changing the designation, won’t be simple, but it’s not an insurmountable task either. It takes an act of Congress, literally. Our senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, recently led their support to improving protections at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

Since Illinois has no national parks, it seems our senators could be persuaded to carry the mail on this proposal. If you support the idea, send letters to: http://durbin.senate.gov and http://duckworth.senate.gov.

And, yes, there are still plenty of questions – what will the boundaries be? How does national park status affect state parks and Cypress Creek and Crab Orchard national wildlife refuges? What, if any, are the negatives?

But, some of those issues are placing the cart before the horse.

Right now, Shawnee National Park has a nice ring to it.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

