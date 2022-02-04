Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Birding is its own sport

Monday’s barred owl sighting was like a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to salvage a 4-3 win.

It may sound ludicrous to the uninitiated, but birding and baseball (or hockey, football, basketball, etc.) are quite similar. There are some days you’re on your game – you can spot a ruby-throated hummingbird in the forest from 30 yards. Then there are days you nearly run over a turkey because you didn’t see it standing in the road.

And, there are days you just don’t get the bounces. Anything that can possibly go wrong does.

Generally speaking, Monday fell into the latter category.

I arrived at Crab Orchard Lake about 8 a.m. with fellow Harrisburg resident and photo/birding enthusiast Lennie Kaylor. It was as if every bird calling Crab Orchard home was either on vacation or in a business meeting.

At a bare minimum, a drive around Crab Orchard Lake this time of year normally produces quality photo opportunities for great blue herons, ring-billed gulls and white-throated sparrows. Nope, it wasn’t happening. Even the herons stayed out of photo range.

The dearth of birds was exacerbated by low water conditions due to ongoing repairs at the spillway. The lake, which is dramatically lower than normal was essentially iced over.

Undeterred, we headed south to Mermet.

If there is anywhere in Southern Illinois that has a magnetic pull on wildlife, it’s Mermet.

And, if we’re being completely honest, although the lap around the levee wasn’t up to typical Mermet standards, we saw quite a bit of wildlife. There were the requisite gulls and great blue herons, but we also saw mallards, an immature bald eagle, common goldeneye and a hooded merganser or two.

However, the birds were either out of range or positioned directly into the sun.

Now, three hours into the trip, we were essentially empty-handed.

We thought a tour of Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, located between Carrier Mills and Harrisburg, would produce opportunities to photograph kinglets, blue jays or woodpecker.

Nope. Nada. Nothing.

By now, we’re moving into the late innings of the day and we’re down 3-0.

The comeback started once we left Sahara Woods. We were nearly back to Route 13 when Lennie suddenly braked his pickup and pointed to a raptor sitting atop a power pole. There was some discussion as to whether it was a sharp-shinned hawk, a female kestrel or a merlin.

Our photos later verified it was indeed a merlin – a lifer for me. For the record, I’m sure I’ve seen merlin's in the past, I just haven’t had a positive ID.

Now, we had a bit of momentum as we headed toward Glen O. Jones Lake.

The day continued to get better as we found hundreds of trumpeter swans and thousands of snow geese in mine ponds near Equality. In addition, we located a rough-legged hawk in generally the same location Lennie had seen it late last week.

Things continued to improve at Glen O. Jones where we photographed lesser scaup and a wide variety of song birds.

But, the day earned red-letter status when a barred owl was spotted just outside the entrance to Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area. We got several photos of the bird while it was perched in the tree line along the road, but, as frequently happens, traffic forced us to move.

We turned around and returned to the spot to find the owl had halved the distance to the road and was perched atop a utility marker in the road ditch. What’s more, the owl was totally unconcerned about our presence.

We both snapped dozens of frames.

As Jack Buck would have said, “And, that’s a winner.”

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

