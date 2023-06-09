First impressions are seldom what they seem when dealing with Mother Nature.

I found myself sitting along a dusty Hardin County road early one recent morning. I had parked my car near a small mulberry tree laden with still ripening berries. The game plan was simple: Snap Pulitzer prize quality photographs of buntings, chats and waxwings gorging themselves on the irresistible fruit.

It seemed like a slam dunk. One of my photo colleagues had visited the tree just the day before, adding an impressive array of photos to his catalogue.

What could go wrong?

I arrived bright and early. I spent a significant amount of time positioning myself to take full advantage of the early morning sun. It was a bit worrisome that there seemed to be few birds feasting on mulberries. On the other hand, jockeying the car around undoubtedly contributed to the lack of birds.

Fifteen minutes later, the tree was still devoid of birds. About 30 minutes in, a single indigo bunting appeared, but was uninterested in eating, or posing. Another 10 minutes of inactivity left me feeling depressed while formulating Plan B.

Plan B ultimately offered little hope. I decided that I’d give the stakeout 60 minutes, then head to a nearby wetland to try to salvage the morning. My enthusiasm meter was admittedly on low as I drove away a few minutes later.

Initially, the wetland offered little hope. There was a tree swallow perched near a nest in the distance and a family of wood ducks swam about out of range of my lens.

I was on the verge of calling it a day when I noticed something swimming in the distance. We had seen muskrat in the pond a few days earlier, but this appeared much larger than a muskrat. My buddy had spotted a river otter in this location a few days earlier, but given the events of the morning, an otter sighting seemed too much to hope for.

Yet, I reached for my binoculars to get a better look. Within seconds my fortunes and outlook had changed. I hadn’t seen an otter, I’d seen four – a mother and three kits.

The frolicking otters were still well out of range of my camera, but time was irrelevant. For nearly 30 minutes the otters explored every inch of the pond, slowly but surely making their way toward my perch.

Soon the reeds in front of me were shaking as the otters made their way toward a large downed tree directly in front of me. I held my breath for what seemed like an hour as they crawled out into the open, totally oblivious to my presence.

They played. They swam. They rested, sometimes coming within 30 feet of me. After taking hundreds of frames I drove away, certain that the otters had never detected my presence.

After sitting in the car and pouting for 60 minutes over an empty mulberry tree, I had one of the most remarkable nature experiences of my life. I’ve gotten fleeting glimpses of wild otters in the past, but this exceeded anything I could have hoped for.

If this otter experience is never duplicated, that will be fine. It happened once. That was more than I could ask for.