Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Cherishing spring in Southern Illinois

I drove to Glen O. Jones Lake late last week. It seems like just yesterday farmers were tilling the rich, black dirt east of Harrisburg. When I drove by those same fields last Thursday the soil was already coming alive with emergent corn plants stretching to the horizon.

Overall, the greening of the world seems like it was on an accelerated pace this year. One day we marveled at the emergent buds on hardwood trees and now our cars are sticky with oak pollen and maple squirts litter the sidewalks.

And, in a normal year, the spring bird migration is a trickle. You go out and add a new spring migrant every day for a couple weeks. This year, it was more like the swarm you experience when they open the gates at Disneyworld on a holiday weekend.

There must have been an express train from the tropics this year. I added 20 new species in two days last week.

By the way, that’s not a complaint. It was a thrilling experience.

The constant change, the fast pace of change, those are two of the best reasons to savor spring. It’s like working at a newspaper, every day is different. It’s unpredictable, except in the fact that a daily adrenaline rush is inevitable.

Experiencing spring is experiencing life.

Open your eyes. Take a deep breath. If it’s spring, it’s a great day to be alive.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

