Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Christmas list twist, everything I'm thankful for this year

Christmas is here!

It’s time for the annual Christmas list. My tradition is not to compile a wish list, but a list of items for which I’m thankful.

It’s occurred to me over the past several years that I’ve reached the stage of my life where surviving another trip around the sun is reason to celebrate. So, there’s that.

But, I’m also thankful to have remained healthy enough to be able to enjoy the outdoors. My communing with nature has morphed considerably in recent years, from consumptive pursuits to more artistic endeavors.

That transition has been smooth. And, nature continues to bring joy in a myriad of ways. I’m thankful that I’ve learned to appreciate the delicate beauty of a field of bluebells swaying in the breeze on a cool spring day, or just the ability to appreciate a wisp of a cool breeze on a hot July day.

I’m thankful to have the resources to travel.

This past summer we visited South Dakota. Our primary destinations were Badlands National Park and Custer State Park.

We were not disappointed.

I’d never seen anything like the Badlands before. They were desolate. They were beautiful. They were surprising.

We arrived at the park in the mid-afternoon. Even in mid-May, sunny afternoons are hot on the barren badlands trail. There was some wildlife lurking about if you looked really carefully, a lizard here, a rock wren there.

However, when evening rolled around … buffalo seemed to spring up out of nowhere. Fields that had apparently been devoid of life just a few hours ago were dotted with pronghorn antelope, sheep and an occasional mule deer.

And, the sunsets …

We were told that no trip to the Badlands would be complete without experiencing a sunset from one of the many rock formations. If you’re planning to visit the Badlands, write that down. The low light of the evening illuminated the formations beautifully and the mountainous silhouettes in the sunset … it’s indescribable.

Then, there is the famous Needles Highway in Custer State Park, located less than 100 miles from the Badlands. I’m not thankful for driving Needles, a narrow, winding, sometimes one-lane road, in a snow storm, but I am thankful for surviving the drive.

Custer yielded more access to wildlife, including mountain bluebirds, western kingbirds and lark sparrows.

I’m thankful I talked to my brother before we made the trip to South Dakota.

He had previously visited the area. When I asked if there was something we needed to see, he suggested Spearfish Canyon. The area hadn’t been on our itinerary and turned out to be one of the highlights of our trip. We hiked along a small stream, seeing brilliantly colored American redstarts at nearly every turn.

I’m thankful for the great strides made by the Clean SoIL anti-litter campaign this year.

Glenn Poshard and I spearheaded the campaign two years ago, just in time for COVID-19. Because of restrictions created by the pandemic, little progress was made in the first year.

However, this year was a breakthrough.

We partnered with the Southern Illinois University School of Education. As a result, a national-recognized anti-littering curriculum has been approved for kids in kindergarten to third grades. In two years, we hope that will be a K-12 curriculum.

In addition, thanks to the assistance of Rotary International, we had several successful clean-up days in Southern Illinois. The movement continues to grow.

As always, I remain thankful to be a resident of Southern Illinois.

I can leave my home and within 30 minutes be at any number of lakes, state parks, national wildlife refuges or a national forest. That may not be heaven, but it’s close enough.

Merry Christmas everyone! Don’t forget to enjoy the nature around you. It’s a true gift.