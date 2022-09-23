Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Clean SoIL movement is progressing

About 18 months ago I received a phone call from former U.S. Congressman and Southern Illinois University president Glenn Poshard.

The conversation was brief and to the point. Basically, Glenn said he was tired of reading my columns decrying the litter problem that plagues Southern Illinois. He said, it’s time to quit whining and do something about it.

A couple months later, I found myself standing next to Glenn, addressing a large gathering of concerned citizens at Veterans Airport in Marion. The turnout indicated that we had indeed struck a nerve with Southern Illinois residents.

That was the moment the Clean SoIL movement was born.

The intervening 16 months have been both gratifying and frustrating. Progress came swiftly on one front. We teamed with the Southern Illinois University School of Education to have an anti-littering curriculum prepared for schools in the area.

In the past year, a curriculum for K-3 was developed and is now available. We’re hoping that in the next couple years, programs will be available to all elementary and high school students.

While that accomplishment was significant, it was a behind the scenes affair.

Due to COVID-19, it was difficult to mobilize citizens for an area-wide clean-up day. In addition, there were other roadblocks along the way, but for several months it felt as if we were spinning our wheels. What the movement needed was a large pick-up day to grab the attention of Southern Illinoisans.

Saturday, it happened.

About 100 volunteers gave their time Saturday morning to pick up litter from Murphysboro to the Saline County line. The original plan was to clean up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg. Volunteers were in place to do just that, but because of ongoing construction projects, the Illinois Department of Transportation took the Saline County line to Harrisburg stretch out of the equation for safety reasons.

Coordinating this event was a monumental task, larger than Glenn and I could handle. It would not have been possible without the efforts of Alee Quick, Melinda Dovell, Rex Piper, Steve Belletire, Kathy Belletire and Rachel Pesola, all of whom are part of the Clean SoIL board.

Frankly, Saturday’s clean-up effort was a dream come true for me. (Please withhold any comments about setting the bar higher.) It wasn’t just the fact that the clean-up occurred, it was the enthusiasm the volunteers brought to the project.

I personally spoke to about 20 volunteers, and they were appalled by the amount of litter marring our landscape. To a person, they were happy to do their part and make their homes more appealing to visitors and other residents of the region.

The volunteers were a diverse group. There were civic organizations, churches, youth groups, families, businesses and student organizations represented. There were elementary school students, high school kids, college students, young adults and old-timers like me.

For 2-3 hours, they braved the heat and chigger-infested weeds to pick up bottles, cans, fast food packages, crumpled pieces of fender, fragments of blown-out tires, car batteries, tennis balls and other items.

We harbor no illusions that this one day will change the Southern Illinois culture of littering. In fact, two more clean-up dates are scheduled – Route 148 on Oct. 15 and Route 45 on Nov. 12, as well as additional dates next spring.

However, thousands of people saw our volunteers picking up trash on Saturday morning. Hopefully, some were moved to think twice about carelessly tossing items out of the window. Or, maybe they gained the resolve to volunteer for a future clean-up.

Clean SoIL – it’s a start.