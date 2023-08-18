My formal introduction to science came in Mrs. Rohr’s third grade classroom.

Obviously, third grade science covers the very basics. My only clear memory is leafing through the textbook and looking at photographs of the planets. The photo of Saturn’s rings is still clear in my memory.

Not knowing how much math was involved in the study of science, my third grade dream was to become a scientist. What could be better than peering into space through a telescope or discovering the world of tiny creatures with the help of a microscope?

My scientific career was short-circuited eight years later when Sister Anne Miriam introduced me to the world of chemistry. As a pre-teen, my chemistry set was one of my most prized possessions. However, the chemistry set didn’t require me to do the math that explained my “experiments.”

So, in terms of aspirations, science and I parted ways at age 15. Oh, there were still some flirtations. I completed biology and zoology classes in high school. And, my undergrad days included general studies forays into zoology and psychology.

Despite lacking a deep understanding of why and how things actually happened, I retained a healthy respect for science and scientists. Even casual observation showed me that our world was changing rapidly, and those changes were being exposed by scientific discoveries.

As a youngster, I lived near Scott Air Force Base in the Metro East. We were on the flight pattern of training missions. It was rare for us to see a jet fly over. Yet, by the time I was 14, Neil Armstrong was walking on the surface of the moon.

As a kid, I remember seeing people in my hometown affected by the ravages of polio. Yet, within just a few years, no new cases appeared thanks to the vaccine that was introduced in 1955.

Like other youngsters growing up in the 1960s, I was told that America was the world leader in science. It was a given that America was the seat of learning. That may have been a patriotic exaggeration, but without a doubt, Americans took pride in educational and scientific advances in the United States.

So, what happened to us?

Sadly, we have become a nation of science deniers. And, it is killing us. Not metaphorically, but in real life, on a daily basis.

For a decade or so, I’ve been alarmed by Americans denying global warming. And, within the last three years I was dumbfounded by the number of Americans denying the validity of the COVID-19 vaccine. The reasons were astounding.

“The ‘science’ keeps changing,” they complained.

Well, “Duh.” Science, by its nature is change.

If science didn’t change, doctors would still be treating us with leeches and Mercury pills. If science didn’t advance, horses and oxen would still be our primary mode of transportation. If science didn’t change, I’d be writing this column with a quill pen dipped in bottle of ink.

These thoughts came to mind last week while watching news coverage of Hawaii burning.

Hawaii? Burning?

Hawaii is a tropical paradise. I’m sorry, but Hawaii being ravaged by fire is not something I had on my Bingo card.

Yet, we still have plenty of climate deniers.

I don’t get it. The science is really kind of basic. If you keep adding pollutants like carbon dioxide to the world, it will have an effect. It occurs in nature and in small amounts, it’s not a problem. But scientists have observed further back than the 1920s that excessive CO2 released into the air was excessively warming the planet.

Here’s a simple experiment. Make a gallon of iced tea. Take a sip. There will be something of an astringent, maybe bitter taste. Add a tablespoon of sugar to the gallon jug. The tea will taste largely the same. Add another spoon, than another, the taste won’t be markedly different.

However, after five or six spoonfuls, you’ll be able to notice some difference.

Now, make another gallon of tea. Dump in a cup of sugar. I’m guessing the taste will be almost unrecognizable from the raw tea.

That’s what’s happening to our world. Just as excessive quantities of sugar can lead to severe health problems down the road, excessive carbon has led to severe health problems for Mother Earth. I may not be able to explain the math, but I see the heat waves, the flooding, the hurricanes and tornadoes happening all around us.

Does your front porch have to be on fire before you recognize a problem?