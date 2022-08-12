Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Close encounters with the timber rattlesnake

For 10 minutes last week I straddled the line between adrenaline and terror.

After spending an entire morning in an in depth meeting, several of us decided we needed to decompress with a walk in the woods.

Since we were just a few miles from a state park, there was little discussion as to the site of the adventure. We hopped in a car and while driving near the entrance of the park spotted something strange in the road.

At first glance it appeared to be a coiled rope or hose. There was something in the middle of the coil, sticking straight up in the air 6-8 inches. Another car was sitting alongside the road as we pulled up.

Taking a closer look, it was obvious we were looking at a timber rattlesnake. A young lady exited the other vehicle, carrying her cellphone. She recounted that a vehicle driving in the opposite direction had just run over the snake.

At this point, the snake was motionless and we did notice a small puddle of blood beneath its body. I was standing there in awe. Over the years there have been plenty of cottonmouth and copperhead encounters, but never a rattlesnake.

I had seen timber rattlesnakes at wildlife presentations and in zoos, but this was my first encounter in the wild.

While jockeying around the snake’s body to get photographs, the snake started rattling. I can’t speak for everyone else in that impromptu gathering, but that got my attention.

A minute or two later, the snake managed to slither off the road.

There were a couple of thoughts running through my mind. First – man, I can’t believe I was that close to a timber rattler. Second – the rattle sounded different than I thought it would. Third – I’ll say the odds were at least 50-50 that whoever ran over the snake did it purposely.

We discussed those things and the odds of the snake’s survival before we went our separate ways.

Fast forward about 30 minutes and we were walking along a trail in the park. We stopped at a shady spot to look at a plant growing near the trail when we heard a loud buzzing. Initially, I thought it was a couple cicadas.

Granted, I’m not always the sharpest knife in the drawer, but within about 30 seconds I thought, “That’s the same sound the rattlesnake was making earlier.”

Just as that thought came into focus, one of my friends stopped in mid-step. I’m guessing we both saw the huge timber rattler at the same instant. My friend, who had since retreated, had been about a step-and-a-half from the snake.

One of my friends grabbed a lengthy stick from the trail and held back a small sapling shielding our view of the snake. I recorded a pair of videos, one 13 seconds and another 22 seconds, then backed off quickly.

It’s difficult to explain my emotions in that moment.

Fear was certainly in the mix. This was my first “real” encounter with a rattlesnake. The previous snake had been on the road and was in plain view. It was on our turf. This was different.

Adrenaline was certainly in the mix, as was curiosity. It was the curiosity that made me go back and make the two recordings, despite my obvious discomfort.

Ultimately, however, the voice of discomfort rang out loud and clear, “Back off, idiot.”

Apparently, everyone else heard the same voice. We backed off after a minute or two and walked away, taking careful note of every curved stick littering the trail.

And, we all breathed a bit easier when the snake quit rattling as we moved away. I’m fairly certain the snake felt the same way.